

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A top leader of an Iran-backed terrorist group was killed in an airstrike by the U.S. military forces in Iraq Thursday.



Mushtaq Jawad Kazim al-Jawari, a leader of the Harakat al-Nujaba terrorist group that is operating both in Iraq and Syria, was killed in a self-defense strike in Baghdad, Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said at a news conference.



Al-Jawari, also known as Abu Taqwa, was actively involved in planning and carrying out attacks against American personnel in Iraq recently.



Another member of the terrorist outfit also was killed in the strike without causing any harm to civilians, Ryder said.



Meanwhile, the military spokesperson for Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani criticized the U.S. attack.



'It was 10 years ago this coming summer that ISIS was approximately 24 kilometers outside of Baghdad, when we kicked off the counter-ISIS mission after they had subsumed large swaths of Syria and Iraq,' Ryder told reporters. 'No one wants to see a return of ISIS ... our focus is going to continue to remain on the defeat-ISIS mission. But again, we're not going to hesitate to protect our forces if they're threatened.'



The U.S. military forces have been frequently targeted in Iraq and Syria with rockets and drones since Hamas carried out cross-border attack in Israel on October 7.



After winding up its combat operations years ago, the U.S. currently has a military presence in Iraq in supporting roles to defeat ISIS within designated areas of Iraq and Syria.



It works in partnership with both the Iraqi Security Forces and the Kurdish Security Forces.



