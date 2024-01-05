

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks may come under pressure in early trading on Friday, extending the downward trend seen over the past several sessions. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.5 percent.



Concerns about the outlook for interest rates may continue to weigh on the markets following the release of a closely watched Labor Department report showing much stronger than expected job growth in the month of December.



The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment surged by 216,000 jobs in December after climbing by a downwardly revised 173,000 jobs in November.



Economists had expected employment to increase by 170,000 jobs compared to the addition of 199,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the report said the unemployment rate came in at 3.7 percent in December, unchanged from November. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to inch up to 3.8 percent.



The stronger than expected jobs data may add to recent fears the Federal Reserve is not likely to begin lowering interest rates as soon as previously anticipated.



A jump by treasury yields in response to the data may also weigh on Wall Street, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note climbing above 4.0 percent.



Not long after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on service sector activity in the month of December.



The ISM's services PMI is expected to edge down to 52.6 in December from 52.7 in November, although a reading above 50 would still indicate growth.



The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on factory orders in the month of November. Factory orders are expected to jump by 2.1 percent in November after plunging by 3.6 percent in October.



Stocks turned in a lackluster performance throughout much of the trading session on Thursday before eventually ending the day mostly lower. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 finished the session in negative territory, although the narrower Dow closed slightly higher.



The major averages moved to the downside going into the close, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hitting new lows of the session. The Nasdaq slid 81.91 points or 0.6 percent to 14,510.30 and the S&P 500 fell 16.13 points or 0.3 percent at 4,688.68.



Meanwhile, the Dow inched up 10.15 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 37,440.34 even though shares of Walgreens (WBA) plunged after the drug store chain slashed its quarterly dividend.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 0.9 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.7 percent, although Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the downtrend and rose by 0.3 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has slumped by 1.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 1.0 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $0.95 to $73.14 a barrel after falling $0.51 to $72.19 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after rising $7.20 to $2,050 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $16.30 to $2,033.70 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 145.70 yen versus the 144.63 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0901 compared to yesterday's $1.0945.



