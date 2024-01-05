Anzeige
Freitag, 05.01.2024
Kalidünger - Der WELT-ERNÄHRER und die INVESTMENT-CHANCE schlechthin!
WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
05.01.24
16:33 Uhr
14,355 Euro
+0,415
+2,98 %
PR Newswire
05.01.2024
353 Leser
Carnival PLC - Voting Rights and Capital and Corrective Announcement

Carnival PLC - Voting Rights and Capital and Corrective Announcement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 05

Jan. 5, 2024 - Due to an administrative error, Carnival plc wishes to announce the following corrections to the number of Carnival plc ordinary shares held by Carnival Corporation (which do not have voting rights) and the total voting rights within its recent 'Voting Rights and Capital' announcements:

Date announced to the marketCarnival plc shares held by Carnival Corporation as announcedCarnival plc shares held by Carnival Corporation as correctedTotal voting rights as announcedTotal voting rights as corrected
5 May 202315,654,05517,118,111146,251,064144,787,008
7 June 202315,654,05517,975,128146,251,289143,930,216
7 July 202315,654,05517,975,128146,251,289143,930,216
4 August 202315,654,05517,975,128146,259,897143,938,824
7 September 202315,654,05517,975,128146,259,897143,938,824
5 October 202315,654,05517,975,128146,259,897143,938,824
5 November 202315,654,05517,975,128146,259,897143,938,824
5 December 202315,654,05517,975,128146,269,897143,948,824

All other details in the above noted 'Voting Rights and Capital' announcements remain unchanged.

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on 31 December 2023 Carnival plc had 217,391,838 issued ordinary shares of US $1.66 each admitted to trading. Carnival plc holds 30,566,742 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Although Carnival plc has 186,825,096 issued and outstanding ordinary shares, the 24,901,144 ordinary shares held by Carnival Investments Limited and 17,975,128 ordinary shares held by Carnival Corporation do not carry the right to vote (in accordance with the Articles of Association of Carnival plc).

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Carnival plc is 143,948,824. The above figure of 143,948,824 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Carnival plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


