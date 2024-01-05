Carnival PLC - Voting Rights and Capital and Corrective Announcement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 05

Jan. 5, 2024 - Due to an administrative error, Carnival plc wishes to announce the following corrections to the number of Carnival plc ordinary shares held by Carnival Corporation (which do not have voting rights) and the total voting rights within its recent 'Voting Rights and Capital' announcements:

Date announced to the market Carnival plc shares held by Carnival Corporation as announced Carnival plc shares held by Carnival Corporation as corrected Total voting rights as announced Total voting rights as corrected 5 May 2023 15,654,055 17,118,111 146,251,064 144,787,008 7 June 2023 15,654,055 17,975,128 146,251,289 143,930,216 7 July 2023 15,654,055 17,975,128 146,251,289 143,930,216 4 August 2023 15,654,055 17,975,128 146,259,897 143,938,824 7 September 2023 15,654,055 17,975,128 146,259,897 143,938,824 5 October 2023 15,654,055 17,975,128 146,259,897 143,938,824 5 November 2023 15,654,055 17,975,128 146,259,897 143,938,824 5 December 2023 15,654,055 17,975,128 146,269,897 143,948,824

All other details in the above noted 'Voting Rights and Capital' announcements remain unchanged.

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on 31 December 2023 Carnival plc had 217,391,838 issued ordinary shares of US $1.66 each admitted to trading. Carnival plc holds 30,566,742 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Although Carnival plc has 186,825,096 issued and outstanding ordinary shares, the 24,901,144 ordinary shares held by Carnival Investments Limited and 17,975,128 ordinary shares held by Carnival Corporation do not carry the right to vote (in accordance with the Articles of Association of Carnival plc).

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Carnival plc is 143,948,824. The above figure of 143,948,824 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Carnival plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.