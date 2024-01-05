Anzeige
Freitag, 05.01.2024
Kalidünger - Der WELT-ERNÄHRER und die INVESTMENT-CHANCE schlechthin!
05.01.2024 | 15:26
Baker Tilly's Healthy Outcomes Podcast: Promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Healthcare Sector

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2024 / On this episode of Healthy Outcomes, host Mark Ross interviews Baker Tilly's Chief Diversity Officer, Shane Lloyd. Together, Mark and Shane discuss the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the healthcare sector and ways organizations can successfully implement DEI strategies.

Specific topics of discussion included:

  • Certain statistics related to diversity in the US and in the healthcare sector.
  • Definition and evolution of DEI.
  • Advancing DEI strategy with contributions from all team members, from top to bottom.
  • Executing DEI strategies in healthcare.
  • Challenges organizations may face when implementing a DEI strategy and how to manage resistance.
  • The role that leadership plays in advancing DEI efforts.
  • Advice and counsel for healthcare leaders relative to advancing DEI in their organizations.
  • Measuring the success of DEI efforts.

