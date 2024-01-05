

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales declined more-than-expected in November after recovering in the previous month, preliminary data from Destatis revealed on Friday.



In real terms, retail sales fell 2.5 percent month-over-month in November, reversing a 1.3 percent rise in October, which was the first increase in five months. Economists had expected a slight fall of 0.1 percent for the month.



Further, this was the biggest decline since April 2022, when sales had fallen 3.3 percent.



Food sales were down 0.5 percent compared to last month, and those of non-food items dropped by 3.6 percent.



In the internet and mail order trade, real sales fell by 2.8 percent in November compared to the previous month.



On a yearly basis, retail sales decreased 2.4 percent in November, exceeding economists' expectations for a fall of 0.5 percent.



During the whole year 2023, real retail sales slid 3.1 percent compared to 2022, while nominal sales grew by 2.4 percent.



