The "Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2040: The Future Demographic" report

The Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2040: The Future Demographic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.

Continuing depopulation in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2021-2040 will be driven mainly by natural decrease, though negative net migration rates after 2023 will also influence this trend. Ageing will accelerate further as birth rates decline and longevity climbs, thus putting more pressure on state resources and impacting consumer trends. Despite challenges, the country should become increasingly attractive as consumer market.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Key Findings

Summary

Bosnia and Herzegovina and the World in 2040

Population Past, Present and Future

Ageing

Men and Women

Marriage and Divorce

Births and Fertility

Life Expectancy and Deaths

Health

Migration

Diversity

Urbanisation

Population Segmentation

Source: Euromonitor International

