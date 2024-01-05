DJ Charwood Energy: Half-year liquidity contract statement for CHARWOOD ENERGY

Charwood Energy Charwood Energy: Half-year liquidity contract statement for CHARWOOD ENERGY 05-Jan-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Saint-Nolff, January 5, 2024 Half-year liquidity contract statement for CHARWOOD ENERGY Under the liquidity contract entered into between CHARWOOD ENERGY and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2023: -- 37,938 shares -- EUR 27,849.12 During the 2nd half of 2023, it was executed a total of: BUY 9,998 shares 46,344.87 EUR 97,532 transactions SELL 1,219 shares 5,856.17 EUR 93,426 transactions

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account:

-- 29,159 shares

-- EUR 67,669.63

During the 1st half of 2023, it was executed a total of:

BUY 20 357 shares 146,777.05 EUR 96,876 transactions SELL 6 751 shares 49,388.06 EUR 99,348 transactions

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

-- 0 shares

-- EUR 200,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About Charwood Energy

Convinced that biomass is one of the keys to meeting the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains customized solutions for the production of renewable energy from biomass.

Charwood Energy possesses a wealth of technical know-how and is proficient in all biomass recovery technologies - heating systems and networks, methanization and pyrogasification.

Positioned since 2019 in the promising process of pyrogasification, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of pyrogasification units on its own account, to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers, through direct supply contracts.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for inclusion in French PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans. Charwood Energy has also been named an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

Find out more at https://charwood.energy/en/investors

Aggregate buy/sell transactions for each trading day

Period from 01/07/2023 to 31/12/2023

BUY SIDE SELL SIDE DATE Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR TOTAL 216 9,998 46,344.87 92 1,219 5,856.17 03/07/2023 - - - 2 10 62.00 04/07/2023 1 92 552.00 - - - 05/07/2023 2 65 390.00 - - - 06/07/2023 3 115 680.80 - - - 07/07/2023 5 218 1,255.68 1 1 5.94 10/07/2023 3 200 1,126.00 2 100 570.00 11/07/2023 5 302 1,661.00 1 1 5.68 12/07/2023 - - - 1 1 5.60 13/07/2023 4 101 545.40 1 1 5.48 14/07/2023 2 100 534.00 - - - 17/07/2023 - - - 1 12 67.20 18/07/2023 2 101 545.40 1 1 5.54 19/07/2023 2 100 540.00 - - - 20/07/2023 5 401 2,133.32 1 1 5.48 21/07/2023 1 1 5.32 1 1 5.32 24/07/2023 1 99 524.70 1 87 469.80 25/07/2023 1 1 5.26 1 1 5.26 26/07/2023 1 1 5.36 1 1 5.36 27/07/2023 4 199 1,034.80 - - - 02/08/2023 2 101 525.20 1 1 5.26 03/08/2023 1 1 5.20 1 1 5.20 04/08/2023 1 10 51.00 - - - 07/08/2023 1 1 5.14 1 1 5.14 09/08/2023 4 161 825.93 1 1 5.18 10/08/2023 3 30 153.00 - - - 11/08/2023 1 1 5.10 1 1 5.10 14/08/2023 2 100 504.00 3 150 775.50 15/08/2023 5 302 1,488.86 2 46 239.20 16/08/2023 4 202 1,020.10 1 1 5.18 18/08/2023 5 167 835.00 1 1 5.00 21/08/2023 7 618 3,052.92 - - - 22/08/2023 4 150 742.50 - - - 23/08/2023 4 131 647.14 1 1 4.96 24/08/2023 2 101 505.00 1 1 5.00 25/08/2023 1 1 4.99 1 1 4.99 28/08/2023 1 1 4.99 2 31 155.00 29/08/2023 1 1 4.99 2 16 80.00 30/08/2023 - - - 1 55 275.00 01/09/2023 1 1 4.99 1 1 4.99 04/09/2023 2 170 838.10 - - - 05/09/2023 1 1 4.81 1 1 4.81 06/09/2023 3 132 623.04 1 1 4.80 07/09/2023 1 1 4.71 1 1 4.71 08/09/2023 1 80 368.00 - - - 11/09/2023 3 120 540.00 1 1 4.80 12/09/2023 2 101 474.70 3 32 153.60 13/09/2023 2 101 464.60 1 1 4.75 14/09/2023 1 1 4.54 3 151 709.70 18/09/2023 1 100 455.00 - - - 20/09/2023 2 51 234.60 1 1 4.70 21/09/2023 2 8 36.80 1 1 4.61 22/09/2023 3 43 197.80 - - - 25/09/2023 1 100 450.00 - - - 26/09/2023 1 1 4.60 1 1 4.60 27/09/2023 2 31 136.71 1 1 4.60 28/09/2023 2 70 308.00 - - - 29/09/2023 - - - 1 1 4.50 02/10/2023 - - - 1 1 4.50 03/10/2023 1 2 8.60 - - - 04/10/2023 1 1 4.32 3 149 670.50 05/10/2023 3 61 262.30 1 1 4.33 06/10/2023 2 38 163.40 - - -

