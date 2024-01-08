TradeFlow Capital Management - Transforming Risk, Enabling Trade: TradeFlow Capital Management breaks new ground in the diversification of trade finance capital with a regulated USDC-denominated eNote issuance through Obligate

TradeFlow utilises the leading on-chain debt capital markets platform, Obligate, to enhance and diversify its capital sources for asset backed trade finance

SINGAPORE, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based Fintech-powered Fund management firm TradeFlow Capital Management (TradeFlow) has reached another milestone in its Digitalisation strategy through the issuance of a regulated USDC-denominated bond allowing access to new sources of capital flexibly. The bond leverages Swiss-based firm Obligate's eNote framework to ensure a legally and regulatory compliant and globally acceptable standard for digital securities.

Dr. Tom James, CEO of TradeFlow stated: "TradeFlow is pleased to start 2024 with this announcement that testifies to our strong focus on digital innovation and the digital economy. Working with the Obligate team to launch a bond through their platform further highlights the commercial efficiencies that can be achieved by leveraging Blockchain technology for raising capital and refinancing for asset backed trade finance transactions."

Tobias Wohlfarth, Head of Origination at Obligate commented: "The issuance of this subordinated bond through the Obligate platform not only showcases our versatility in supporting a range of modular debt instruments, including senior and junior debt, but also expands the financing options available for funds. This adaptability enables funds to efficiently raise working capital tailored to their specific capital structure needs, allowing for direct engagement with capital markets."

The transaction is noteworthy due to the direct investment by different types of accredited investors such as high-net-worth individuals (HNWI), investment firms and family offices. This aspect of the issuance, featuring investment from HNWIs and investment firms, directly connects issuers like TradeFlow to a diverse investor base in a more efficient and straightforward process compared to the traditional finance channels.

About TradeFlow Capital Management (Tradeflow)

TradeFlow is the world's first Fintech-powered commodity trade enabler focused on SMEs. TradeFlow consists of a diverse team of experts with the focused mission of addressing the increasing trade finance gap faced by global SMEs operating as producers/traders/end-users in the bulk commodity trading space. By performing an enabling role in international trade and globalization, TradeFlow creates growth opportunities for businesses and economies.

To date, TradeFlow has successfully invested in more than US$3 Bn of physical commodity trade through 3000+ transactions across 18+ countries and 30+ commodity types, with more than 1800 SME counterpart entities KYC reviewed. As part of its unique business model, The TradeFlow Funds*, advised by TradeFlow, were conceived in 2016 and launched in 2018.

TradeFlow is a Partner of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) to mobilise capital and improve trade finance access for SMEs worldwide through the "'ICC Trade Now" and "ICC Digital Trade Standards Initiative" platforms.

For more information, please visit: www.tradeflow.capital

About Obligate

Obligate AG is a member of VQF, a Swiss FINMA regulated AML SRO, and a financial intermediary. Standing at the forefront of institutional adoption in on-chain capital markets, Obligate is providing a secure, transparent, and regulatory compliant platform for the issuance, trading, and lifecycle management of debt instruments natively issued on the blockchain. The platform's unique architecture caters to the complex needs of institutional investors whilst lowering the barriers of entry for issuers by providing efficient access to multilateral financing. Featuring their proprietary eNotes®, ledger-based securities based on the most advanced DLT-legislation, a comprehensive dispute resolution framework, and global enforceability of the debt securities, Obligate demonstrates its commitment to meeting institutional standards.

For more information, please visit: www.obligate.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994878/TradeFlow_Tagline_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tradeflow-capital-management-breaks-new-ground-in-the-diversification-of-trade-finance-capital-with-a-regulated-usdc-denominated-enote-issuance-through-obligate-302027637.html