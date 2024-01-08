DJ Coexistence of the Old and New by Continues Renovation -- Guicheng Foshan Creates Innovative Urban Renewal Model

The three-day "Daxu PLUS" New Market Fair kicked off in Daxu, Guicheng Sub-district, Nanhai District, Foshan, Guangdong on January 5, 2024. This event drew 50 merchants, most of which selling cultural and creative products and stylish gourmet foods. Non-local merchants account for 8%, mostly from Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces. The number of visitors is predicted to exceed 20,000 on the day.

Daxu in Guicheng Sub-district is an old-established community with hundreds of years of market fair traditions. The theme of this event is "Coexistence of the Old and New, Sharing and Co-creating".

The organizer, Foshan Nanhai Guicheng Science and Technology Park Asset Management Co., Ltd., showcased the distinct theme of old and new integration in four aspects: the fusion of the traditional "Market Day" of Daxu, which has a history of nearly 400 years, with the cultural bazaar representing new business forms; the joint performance of ShiSanYue WenHua (Thirteen-Months Culture), representing national trend music, with the local Daxu Cantonese opera performance team; the integration of Daxu's old items and culture with new art exhibitions; and the combination of the new VI of Daxu PLUS , Daxu's new commercial brand, with the time-honored "Top Ten Scenes of Daxu."

Daxu PLUS Market Fair is probably the largest bazaar held in Foshan in recent times. The fair promotes commodities of five main categories: cultural artifacts, aesthetic life-style wares, creative artworks, gourmet food and exquisite handcrafts. The refreshingly new form of market fair sets a distinct market position from the previous one, complementing the local business scope.

In future operations, Daxu PLUS will focus on the space surrounding one street and two riverbanks, along with three newly connected alleys. Leveraging government-owned assets, it plans to establish four major business zones and five featured market fairs. Additionally, utilizing the unique local spatial characteristics, it aims to construct one tower, nine bridges, and thirteen scenic spots, setting a benchmark for urban renewal in China.

Daxu PLUS represents the inheritance of the "origin of Chinese market fair culture" and interprets the concept of "artistic and cultural life in livable Pingzhou." By focusing on culture and art as key drivers, it aims to attract young, creative crowds to share and co-create, while consistently adhering to the principle of joint development and prosperity with the community.

