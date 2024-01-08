

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Economic confidence and retail sales from the euro area are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders and foreign trade figures. Orders are forecast to grow 1.0 percent on month in November, in contrast to the 3.7 percent decrease in October. Exports are expected to rise 0.3 percent month-on-month, following a 0.2 percent drop.



In the meantime, manufacturing output data is due from Norway.



At 2.30 am ET, Switzerland's Federal Statistical Office publishes consumer prices and retail sales reports. Inflation is expected to rise slightly to 1.5 percent in December from 1.4 percent in November.



At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. The investor sentiment index is seen at -15.5 in January compared to -16.8 in December.



At 5.00 am ET, economic sentiment survey results and retail sales data are due from the euro area. Economists forecast retail sales to fall 0.3 percent on a monthly basis in November, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in October.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX