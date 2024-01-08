The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08

The Diverse Income Trust plc

The Company advises that it entered into a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation) on 8 January 2024 in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the six months ended 30 November 2023.

The Company confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

8 January 2024

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45