Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08

8 January 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase:

05/01/2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

50,553

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

482.00p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

471.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

478.48p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,390,997 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,390,997. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 822,900 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £3,798,224.50.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

478.46p

39,674

Chi-X (CHIX)

477.93p

4,860

BATE (BATE)

479.41p

3,443

Aquis (AQXE)

478.56p

1,556

Turquoise (TRQX)

478.48p

1,020

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

787

471.60

9:35:07 AM

00384332161TRLO0.1.1

XLON

14

471.80

10:19:33 AM

00384340604TRLO0.1.1

XLON

676

476.80

11:48:41 AM

00384356325TRLO0.1.1

XLON

76

476.80

11:48:55 AM

00384356345TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

169

476.80

11:48:57 AM

00384356352TRLO0.1.1

XLON

497

476.20

11:53:30 AM

00384356969TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1047

476.20

11:53:30 AM

00384356970TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

158

476.20

11:53:30 AM

00384356971TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

270

476.20

11:53:30 AM

00384356972TRLO0.1.1

BATE

1350

476.20

11:53:30 AM

00384356973TRLO0.1.1

XLON

102

476.20

11:53:30 AM

00384356976TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

270

476.00

11:53:30 AM

00384356978TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

364

477.60

12:11:55 PM

00384359156TRLO0.1.1

XLON

5

477.60

12:16:36 PM

00384359730TRLO0.1.1

XLON

11

477.60

12:38:18 PM

00384362305TRLO0.1.1

BATE

1350

477.60

12:38:18 PM

00384362306TRLO0.1.1

XLON

161

477.60

12:38:18 PM

00384362307TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

142

477.60

12:38:18 PM

00384362308TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

24

478.80

12:53:58 PM

00384364237TRLO0.1.1

BATE

30

478.80

12:53:58 PM

00384364236TRLO0.1.1

BATE

182

477.60

12:57:53 PM

00384364658TRLO0.1.1

XLON

14

478.20

12:57:59 PM

00384364709TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1854

478.20

12:58:00 PM

00384364710TRLO0.1.1

XLON

11609

478.20

12:58:00 PM

00384364711TRLO0.1.1

XLON

322

479.00

12:58:01 PM

00384364713TRLO0.1.1

BATE

127

479.00

1:01:05 PM

00384365132TRLO0.1.1

BATE

72

479.00

1:01:18 PM

00384365217TRLO0.1.1

BATE

717

479.20

1:27:28 PM

00384368373TRLO0.1.1

XLON

633

479.20

1:27:44 PM

00384368422TRLO0.1.1

XLON

158

479.20

1:27:44 PM

00384368423TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

8

479.00

1:30:19 PM

00384369086TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

202

479.00

1:30:19 PM

00384369087TRLO0.1.1

BATE

150

479.00

1:30:19 PM

00384369088TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

85

479.00

1:30:19 PM

00384369089TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

205

479.00

1:30:19 PM

00384369090TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

65

479.00

1:30:19 PM

00384369091TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

68

479.00

1:30:19 PM

00384369092TRLO0.1.1

BATE

237

479.00

1:30:19 PM

00384369093TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

479.00

1:30:19 PM

00384369094TRLO0.1.1

XLON

476

479.00

1:30:19 PM

00384369095TRLO0.1.1

XLON

750

479.00

1:30:19 PM

00384369096TRLO0.1.1

XLON

99

479.00

1:30:19 PM

00384369097TRLO0.1.1

XLON

102

479.00

1:30:19 PM

00384369098TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

25

479.00

1:30:19 PM

00384369099TRLO0.1.1

XLON

158

477.60

1:36:59 PM

00384372220TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

204

477.60

1:36:59 PM

00384372221TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

477.60

1:36:59 PM

00384372222TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

102

477.60

1:36:59 PM

00384372223TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

414

477.40

1:36:59 PM

00384372225TRLO0.1.1

XLON

196

477.40

1:36:59 PM

00384372224TRLO0.1.1

XLON

740

477.40

1:36:59 PM

00384372226TRLO0.1.1

XLON

169

477.80

1:43:28 PM

00384374135TRLO0.1.1

XLON

101

478.00

1:43:28 PM

00384374136TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

478.00

1:44:19 PM

00384374277TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

478.00

1:46:28 PM

00384375003TRLO0.1.1

XLON

3

478.00

1:48:11 PM

00384375612TRLO0.1.1

XLON

166

478.00

1:56:45 PM

00384377475TRLO0.1.1

XLON

4

478.00

2:00:25 PM

00384378284TRLO0.1.1

XLON

172

478.00

2:02:58 PM

00384378853TRLO0.1.1

XLON

158

477.60

2:07:36 PM

00384379709TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

176

477.60

2:07:36 PM

00384379711TRLO0.1.1

BATE

77

477.60

2:07:36 PM

00384379710TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

193

477.60

2:07:36 PM

00384379712TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1350

477.60

2:07:36 PM

00384379713TRLO0.1.1

XLON

102

477.60

2:07:36 PM

00384379714TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

176

477.00

2:14:47 PM

00384381111TRLO0.1.1

BATE

220

477.00

2:14:47 PM

00384381112TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

477.00

2:14:47 PM

00384381113TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

477.00

2:14:47 PM

00384381114TRLO0.1.1

XLON

830

477.00

2:14:47 PM

00384381115TRLO0.1.1

XLON

204

476.80

2:14:47 PM

00384381116TRLO0.1.1

XLON

204

477.20

2:15:00 PM

00384381139TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

270

476.60

2:25:57 PM

00384383220TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

531

476.60

2:25:57 PM

00384383221TRLO0.1.1

XLON

366

476.60

2:25:57 PM

00384383222TRLO0.1.1

XLON

174

476.60

2:25:57 PM

00384383223TRLO0.1.1

XLON

102

476.40

2:26:15 PM

00384383298TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

700

477.60

2:50:51 PM

00384392728TRLO0.1.1

XLON

571

478.40

3:01:53 PM

00384396310TRLO0.1.1

XLON

714

478.40

3:03:32 PM

00384397067TRLO0.1.1

XLON

194

481.40

3:05:15 PM

00384397672TRLO0.1.1

BATE

1350

481.40

3:05:15 PM

00384397673TRLO0.1.1

XLON

88

481.00

3:05:56 PM

00384397837TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

3

481.00

3:06:00 PM

00384397852TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

445

481.00

3:12:57 PM

00384400150TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

481.00

3:12:57 PM

00384400149TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

132

480.80

3:13:06 PM

00384400225TRLO0.1.1

XLON

138

480.80

3:13:06 PM

00384400226TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

480.80

3:25:22 PM

00384404402TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

480.60

3:25:23 PM

00384404404TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

158

480.60

3:25:23 PM

00384404403TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

540

480.60

3:25:23 PM

00384404405TRLO0.1.1

BATE

207

480.60

3:25:23 PM

00384404406TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

480.60

3:25:23 PM

00384404407TRLO0.1.1

XLON

275

480.60

3:27:28 PM

00384405071TRLO0.1.1

BATE

7

480.60

3:28:00 PM

00384405163TRLO0.1.1

BATE

275

480.60

3:28:17 PM

00384405254TRLO0.1.1

BATE

133

479.60

3:32:01 PM

00384406346TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

102

480.80

3:32:57 PM

00384406569TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

71

479.80

3:58:00 PM

00384415286TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

54

479.80

3:58:00 PM

00384415288TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

135

479.80

3:58:00 PM

00384415287TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

81

479.80

3:58:00 PM

00384415289TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

65

479.80

3:58:00 PM

00384415290TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

474

479.80

3:58:00 PM

00384415291TRLO0.1.1

XLON

709

479.80

3:58:00 PM

00384415292TRLO0.1.1

XLON

134

479.60

3:58:00 PM

00384415295TRLO0.1.1

BATE

48

480.80

4:01:28 PM

00384416601TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

54

480.80

4:01:28 PM

00384416602TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

2

480.80

4:10:37 PM

00384420044TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

14

479.60

4:12:11 PM

00384420614TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

23

479.60

4:20:00 PM

00384423364TRLO0.1.1

BATE

126

479.60

4:20:00 PM

00384423365TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

247

479.60

4:20:00 PM

00384423366TRLO0.1.1

BATE

1620

479.60

4:20:00 PM

00384423367TRLO0.1.1

XLON

184

480.60

4:20:02 PM

00384423374TRLO0.1.1

XLON

266

480.60

4:20:02 PM

00384423373TRLO0.1.1

XLON

158

480.60

4:23:08 PM

00384424570TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

268

480.60

4:23:08 PM

00384424571TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1080

480.80

4:23:08 PM

00384424572TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

480.20

4:23:17 PM

00384424616TRLO0.1.1

BATE

263

481.00

4:25:15 PM

00384425265TRLO0.1.1

XLON

176

481.00

4:25:15 PM

00384425264TRLO0.1.1

XLON

5

481.00

4:25:15 PM

00384425266TRLO0.1.1

XLON

121

481.00

4:25:15 PM

00384425267TRLO0.1.1

XLON

145

481.00

4:29:36 PM

00384427210TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1107

481.00

4:29:36 PM

00384427211TRLO0.1.1

XLON

120

481.00

4:29:36 PM

00384427213TRLO0.1.1

XLON

797

481.00

4:29:36 PM

00384427212TRLO0.1.1

XLON

100

482.00

4:29:48 PM

00384427329TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


