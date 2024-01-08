Jakarta, Indonesia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2024) - Kommunitas, a leading organization in the crypto and Web3 landscape from Indonesia, is proud to announce its outstanding achievements throughout the year 2023. With unwavering dedication and a commitment to excellence, Kommunitas has once again demonstrated its position as a trailblazer in the crypto industry.





Throughout the year, Kommunitas has achieved significant milestones and made remarkable contributions to the crypto and Web3 realms. From groundbreaking research to innovative projects, Kommunitas has been at the forefront of driving progress and shaping the future.

Some of the key highlights of Kommunitas' achievements in 2023 include:

Regulatory Recognition: Kommunitas token (KOM) and 500 other crypto tokens were officially listed in Decree Number 4 issued by Bappebti, indicating increased recognition and regulation in the crypto industry.

Fundraising Success: Kommunitas raised a total of 12,198,924 USDT in 2023, showcasing a significant leap from the 6,970,000 USDT raised in 2022.

Top Performing IKOs: The fastest FCFS rounds in 2023 witnessed lightning-speed transactions, with GoWrap sold out in less than 10 seconds. 4 Top-performing IKOs like Earn Network, Propbase, Vinu Chain, and Tectum.

Financial Growth: The combined revenue in 2023 soared to an impressive 34,068 USDT, reflecting the robust financial growth and collaborative spirit of the vibrant KOMmunity.

Staking Pool Rewards: The rewards from Kommunitas' 730-days staking pool in 2023 totaled an outstanding 25,408 USDT worth of project tokens.

VSB Activity Rewards: The combined rewards from vote, share, and buy (VSB) activities in 2023 amounted to a remarkable 43,780 USDT, showcasing a long-term commitment by the KOMmunity.

Airdrop Success: The total Kommunitas airdrop rewards amounted to 41,036 USDT, highlighting the community's engagement and success in distribution events.

L2E Rewards: The total Kommunitas L2E rewards reached 7,665 USDT.

Event Distribution: The overall event distribution rewards tallied an impressive 123,669 USDT, emphasizing the collective strength and success of the vibrant KOMmunity.

Token Burns and Staking Transformation: An extraordinary transformation in token metrics saw a staggering 68,586,305 KOM token burned, and the total KOM staked in the staking platform ascended from 407,584,239 KOM in 2022 to a monumental 1,036,490,000 KOM in 2023, underlining the KOMmunity's unwavering commitment.

Awards and Recognition: Robby Jeo, CEO at Kommunitas, received an Honorable Mention award from Coinvestasi, recognizing his pivotal role in advancing the crypto and Web3 landscape in Indonesia. Additionally, Kommunitas secured a position on CryptoRank's list of Top 10 Most Popular IDO Platforms in June.

These accomplishments are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Kommunitas. Through their expertise and relentless pursuit of excellence, Kommunitas continues to set new standards and inspire others in the crypto industry.

"We are thrilled to celebrate another successful year of achievements," said Robby Jeo, CEO at Kommunitas. "These accomplishments reflect our unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries, driving innovation, and making a positive impact in the crypto and Web3 landscape."

Looking ahead, Kommunitas remains committed to its mission of fostering innovation and inclusivity in the crypto and Web3 space. The organization will continue to pursue ambitious projects, collaborate with industry leaders, and empower individuals to reach their full potential.

About Kommunitas:

Kommunitas is a decentralized crowdfunding ecosystem for Web 3.0 or crypto projects. With a focus on connecting retail investors and projects seeking funding, Kommunitas strives to advance the crypto and Web3 landscape through innovation and collaboration.

