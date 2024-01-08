

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation held steady in December after easing to a 28-month low in November, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 4.0 percent year-over-year in December, the same rate of increase as in November.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.1 percent annually in December, but slower than the 5.7 percent surge in the prior month.



Health costs were 8.8 percent more expensive compared to last year, and those for recreation and culture rose by 6.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent in December, following a flat change in the preceding month.



During the whole year 2023, Estonia's consumer price inflation eased notably to 9.2 percent from 19.4 percent in 2022, largely reflecting a slowdown in prices for food products.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX