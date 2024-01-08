Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Commencement of Strategic Review -2

DJ Commencement of Strategic Review

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Commencement of Strategic Review 08-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT FALLING UNDER RULE 2.4 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES 2022 ("IRISH TAKEOVER RULES") AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER UNDER RULE 2.7 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER RULES. THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER WILL BE MADE NOR AS TO THE TERMS ON WHICH ANY OFFER MIGHT BE MADE. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION. For immediate release 8 January 2024 Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("the "Company" or "I-RES") Commencement of Strategic Review Comprehensive review to consider full range of strategic options for I-RES The Company today announces that the Board of Directors of I-RES (the "Board") has decided to commence a strategic review to consider and evaluate all strategic options that may be available to maximise and unlock value for shareholders in the Company (the "Strategic Review"). This Strategic Review will commence as soon as practicable in Q1 2024, following the release of the Company's 2023 Full Year Financial Results. The Strategic Review will comprise a comprehensive consideration of all strategic options available to the Company to maximise value for Shareholders, with the potential to unlock the inherent value contained within the IRES portfolio of high-quality residential assets and the operating platform. This will include, but not be limited to, new strategic initiatives, consolidation, combinations, mergers or other corporate action, a review of the Company's status as a listed REIT, the sale of the entire issued share capital of the Company, and selling the Company's assets and returning value to Shareholders. The I-RES Board has, following extensive and considered discussions internally and over the last couple of months with a number of Shareholders, including Vision Capital Corporation ("Vision"), concluded that now is an appropriate time to commence a strategic review. Moreover, there are early signs that 2024 may see moderating inflation, improved interest rate expectations and greater financial market stability which offers the Group more flexibility in considering options. This follows a period in which external macro factors have resulted in challenging conditions in the real estate sector which the Board believes have led to the current I-RES share price and discount to NAV failing to reflect the underlying value of its assets, platform, and business of the Company. Declan Moylan, I-RES Chair, commented "As a Board, we believe now is the appropriate time to commence a strategic review which will evaluate the broad range of options to enhance shareholder value and capitalise on the opportunities inherent in our market leading portfolio and operating platform. As we undertake this review, the Company remains fully focused on continuing to deliver our strong operational and financial performance, as well as our market leading services to all of our residents in seeking to deliver value and establish alignment across our shareholders." The Board will establish a Special Committee to initiate the Strategic Review process to consider and evaluate strategic alternatives that may be available to I-RES to unlock and maximise value for shareholders. The Special Committee will retain specialist international financial and real estate advice to assist with the Strategic Review. There is no certainty that any change will result from the Strategic Review or that any sale, strategic investment or other transaction will be concluded, nor as to the terms on which any offer, strategic investment or other transaction may be made. The Company confirms it is not in receipt of any approach nor in any discussion with any offeror or in talks with any potential counterparty generally in connection with a transaction. While the Board has not set a fixed timetable for completion of this process, the Company will disclose further updates and developments, as appropriate or where necessary under regulatory requirements. I-RES currently plans to publish its full year results for the 12 months to 31 December 2023 on 23 February 2024. The Company has also announced today that it has published a circular to shareholders and a Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in response to the notice received from Vision (which, with its affiliates, has an interest in approximately 5% of the issued share capital of the Company) seeking to requisition an extraordinary general meeting (the "Requisitioned EGM") of the Company. The Company has convened the Requisitioned EGM which will be held at the Clayton Hotel, Cardiff Lane, Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, D02 YT21, Ireland on Friday, 16 February 2024 at 11.00 a.m. (Irish time). END For further information please contact: For Investor Relations: Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Luke Ferriter, Investor Relations, investors@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 (0) 1 563 4000 Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974 For Media Queries: Padraig McKeon, I-RES PR and Communications Tel: + 353 (0) 87 2312632 Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting ires@fticonsulting.com Tel: +353 (0) 86 231 4135 About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group owns 3,734 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie. Regulatory This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR"). Upon publication of this announcement, the inside information is now considered to be in the public domain for the purposes of MAR. The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Anna-Marie Curry, I-RES' Company Secretary and General Counsel. The date and time of this statement is the same as the date and time that it has been communicated to the media. Important notices This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise. The release, distribution or publication of this announcement in jurisdictions outside Ireland may be restricted by laws of the relevant jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction. Following this announcement, the Company is now considered to be in an "offer period" as defined in the Irish Takeover Rules, and the dealing disclosure requirements of Rule 8 of the Irish Takeover Rules as summarised below will apply. Responsibility Statement The directors of I-RES accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information. Disclosure requirements under the Irish Takeover Rules Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Irish Takeover Rules, any person who is 'interested' in 1% or more of any class of 'relevant securities' of the Company or a securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror which has announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an 'opening position disclosure' following the commencement of the 'offer period' and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified (an "Opening Position Disclosure"). An Opening Position Disclosure must contain, among other things, details of the person's 'interests' and 'short positions' in any 'relevant securities' of each of (i) the Company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3:30 pm (Irish time) on the day that is ten 'business days' following the commencement of the 'offer period' and, if appropriate, by no later than 3:30 pm (Irish time) on the day that is ten 'business days' following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, if any person is, or becomes, 'interested' (directly or indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of 'relevant securities' of the Company, all 'dealings' in any 'relevant securities' of the Company or any securities exchange offeror (including by means of an option in respect of, or a derivative referenced to, any such 'relevant securities') must be publicly disclosed by not later than 3:30 pm (Irish time) on the 'business day' following the date of the relevant transaction (a "Dealing Disclosure"). This requirement will continue until the 'offer period' ends. If two or more persons cooperate on the basis of any agreement either express or tacit, either

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Commencement of Strategic Review -2-

oral or written, to acquire an 'interest' in 'relevant securities' of the Company, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3 of the Irish Takeover Rules. A disclosure table, giving details of the companies in whose 'relevant securities' 'dealings' should be disclosed can be found on the Irish Takeover Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie. If two or more persons co-operate on the basis of an agreement or understanding, whether express or tacit, either oral or written, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3 of the Irish Takeover Rules. Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Irish Takeover Rules). In general, interests in securities arise when a person has long economic exposure, whether conditional or absolute, to changes in the price of the securities. In particular, a person will be treated as having an 'interest' by virtue of the ownership or control of securities, or by virtue of any option in respect of, or derivative referenced to, securities. Terms in quotation marks are defined in the Irish Takeover Rules, which can be found on the Irish Takeover Panel's website. Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Takeover Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. If you are in any doubt as to whether or not you are required to disclose a 'dealing' under Rule 8, please consult the Irish Takeover Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie or contact the Irish Takeover Panel at telephone number +353 1 678 9020. Rule 26.1 disclosure In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Irish Takeover Rules, a copy of this announcement will be available (subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions) at www.iresreit.ie by no later than 12 noon (Dublin time) on the business day following the date of this announcement. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement. Rule 2.12 information In accordance with Rule 2.12 of the Irish Takeover Rules, the Company confirms that as at the close of business on 5 January 2024 its issued share capital consisted of 529,578,946 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each. At that date, the Company held no ordinary shares in treasury. The ordinary shares are admitted to trading on the main market of Euronext Dublin under the International Securities Identification Number IE00BJ34P519. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 295883 EQS News ID: 1809595 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1809595&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)