Montag, 08.01.2024
08.01.24
08.01.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
08 January 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 5 January 2024 it purchased a total of 105,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           80,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.332     GBP1.148 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.306     GBP1.128 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.322003    GBP1.137582

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,493,041 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
867       1.324         XDUB      08:03:58      00068327526TRLO0 
4125       1.328         XDUB      09:08:18      00068329946TRLO0 
1741       1.328         XDUB      09:08:18      00068329947TRLO0 
1896       1.312         XDUB      10:30:41      00068333329TRLO0 
1710       1.312         XDUB      10:30:41      00068333330TRLO0 
2000       1.314         XDUB      10:30:41      00068333331TRLO0 
4176       1.306         XDUB      10:45:02      00068333703TRLO0 
1931       1.306         XDUB      12:33:32      00068336098TRLO0 
1471       1.306         XDUB      12:33:32      00068336099TRLO0 
1229       1.306         XDUB      12:33:32      00068336100TRLO0 
1443       1.312         XDUB      12:39:18      00068336193TRLO0 
570       1.312         XDUB      12:41:08      00068336234TRLO0 
1009       1.312         XDUB      12:44:18      00068336289TRLO0 
160       1.312         XDUB      12:50:58      00068336417TRLO0 
4225       1.312         XDUB      13:31:37      00068337760TRLO0 
3906       1.312         XDUB      14:19:31      00068339844TRLO0 
3492       1.312         XDUB      14:19:31      00068339845TRLO0 
1900       1.324         XDUB      14:50:41      00068341389TRLO0 
2978       1.324         XDUB      14:50:41      00068341390TRLO0 
1800       1.324         XDUB      14:53:24      00068341555TRLO0 
2527       1.324         XDUB      14:53:24      00068341556TRLO0 
2978       1.324         XDUB      14:58:49      00068341822TRLO0 
6300       1.332         XDUB      15:35:28      00068343831TRLO0 
1063       1.328         XDUB      15:49:58      00068344400TRLO0 
2385       1.328         XDUB      15:49:58      00068344401TRLO0 
175       1.328         XDUB      15:50:00      00068344405TRLO0 
58        1.330         XDUB      15:56:16      00068344703TRLO0 
3631       1.330         XDUB      15:57:41      00068344750TRLO0 
967       1.332         XDUB      16:00:25      00068344851TRLO0 
3164       1.332         XDUB      16:00:25      00068344852TRLO0 
5718       1.332         XDUB      16:00:26      00068344853TRLO0 
3509       1.330         XDUB      16:04:11      00068345041TRLO0 
173       1.330         XDUB      16:15:05      00068345668TRLO0 
2122       1.330         XDUB      16:18:07      00068345835TRLO0 
130       1.330         XDUB      16:21:23      00068346137TRLO0 
1870       1.330         XDUB      16:21:23      00068346138TRLO0 
376       1.330         XDUB      16:24:04      00068346286TRLO0 
225       1.330         XDUB      16:27:25      00068346480TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
153       114.20        XLON      09:39:53      00068331090TRLO0 
4098       114.20        XLON      09:39:53      00068331089TRLO0 
88        113.20        XLON      12:44:39      00068336294TRLO0 
676       113.20        XLON      12:44:39      00068336293TRLO0 
1160       113.20        XLON      13:11:31      00068336817TRLO0 
853       113.20        XLON      13:11:31      00068336816TRLO0 
78        113.20        XLON      13:11:41      00068336821TRLO0 
718       113.20        XLON      13:11:41      00068336820TRLO0 
446       113.20        XLON      13:11:41      00068336822TRLO0 
4128       112.80        XLON      13:31:44      00068337771TRLO0 
1021       113.00        XLON      14:32:42      00068340342TRLO0 
2422       113.00        XLON      14:32:42      00068340341TRLO0 
2327       114.80        XLON      15:23:26      00068343264TRLO0 
1711       114.80        XLON      15:23:26      00068343265TRLO0 
1330       114.20        XLON      15:50:00      00068344403TRLO0 
1031       114.20        XLON      15:50:00      00068344404TRLO0 
87        114.20        XLON      15:50:00      00068344407TRLO0 
360       114.20        XLON      15:50:00      00068344406TRLO0 
554       114.40        XLON      15:53:01      00068344551TRLO0 
1435       114.40        XLON      16:04:11      00068345040TRLO0 
123       114.40        XLON      16:04:11      00068345039TRLO0 
201       114.40        XLON      16:04:11      00068345038TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  295878 
EQS News ID:  1809521 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1809521&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

