Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 08-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08 January 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 5 January 2024 it purchased a total of 105,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 80,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.332 GBP1.148 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.306 GBP1.128 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.322003 GBP1.137582

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,493,041 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 867 1.324 XDUB 08:03:58 00068327526TRLO0 4125 1.328 XDUB 09:08:18 00068329946TRLO0 1741 1.328 XDUB 09:08:18 00068329947TRLO0 1896 1.312 XDUB 10:30:41 00068333329TRLO0 1710 1.312 XDUB 10:30:41 00068333330TRLO0 2000 1.314 XDUB 10:30:41 00068333331TRLO0 4176 1.306 XDUB 10:45:02 00068333703TRLO0 1931 1.306 XDUB 12:33:32 00068336098TRLO0 1471 1.306 XDUB 12:33:32 00068336099TRLO0 1229 1.306 XDUB 12:33:32 00068336100TRLO0 1443 1.312 XDUB 12:39:18 00068336193TRLO0 570 1.312 XDUB 12:41:08 00068336234TRLO0 1009 1.312 XDUB 12:44:18 00068336289TRLO0 160 1.312 XDUB 12:50:58 00068336417TRLO0 4225 1.312 XDUB 13:31:37 00068337760TRLO0 3906 1.312 XDUB 14:19:31 00068339844TRLO0 3492 1.312 XDUB 14:19:31 00068339845TRLO0 1900 1.324 XDUB 14:50:41 00068341389TRLO0 2978 1.324 XDUB 14:50:41 00068341390TRLO0 1800 1.324 XDUB 14:53:24 00068341555TRLO0 2527 1.324 XDUB 14:53:24 00068341556TRLO0 2978 1.324 XDUB 14:58:49 00068341822TRLO0 6300 1.332 XDUB 15:35:28 00068343831TRLO0 1063 1.328 XDUB 15:49:58 00068344400TRLO0 2385 1.328 XDUB 15:49:58 00068344401TRLO0 175 1.328 XDUB 15:50:00 00068344405TRLO0 58 1.330 XDUB 15:56:16 00068344703TRLO0 3631 1.330 XDUB 15:57:41 00068344750TRLO0 967 1.332 XDUB 16:00:25 00068344851TRLO0 3164 1.332 XDUB 16:00:25 00068344852TRLO0 5718 1.332 XDUB 16:00:26 00068344853TRLO0 3509 1.330 XDUB 16:04:11 00068345041TRLO0 173 1.330 XDUB 16:15:05 00068345668TRLO0 2122 1.330 XDUB 16:18:07 00068345835TRLO0 130 1.330 XDUB 16:21:23 00068346137TRLO0 1870 1.330 XDUB 16:21:23 00068346138TRLO0 376 1.330 XDUB 16:24:04 00068346286TRLO0 225 1.330 XDUB 16:27:25 00068346480TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 153 114.20 XLON 09:39:53 00068331090TRLO0 4098 114.20 XLON 09:39:53 00068331089TRLO0 88 113.20 XLON 12:44:39 00068336294TRLO0 676 113.20 XLON 12:44:39 00068336293TRLO0 1160 113.20 XLON 13:11:31 00068336817TRLO0 853 113.20 XLON 13:11:31 00068336816TRLO0 78 113.20 XLON 13:11:41 00068336821TRLO0 718 113.20 XLON 13:11:41 00068336820TRLO0 446 113.20 XLON 13:11:41 00068336822TRLO0 4128 112.80 XLON 13:31:44 00068337771TRLO0 1021 113.00 XLON 14:32:42 00068340342TRLO0 2422 113.00 XLON 14:32:42 00068340341TRLO0 2327 114.80 XLON 15:23:26 00068343264TRLO0 1711 114.80 XLON 15:23:26 00068343265TRLO0 1330 114.20 XLON 15:50:00 00068344403TRLO0 1031 114.20 XLON 15:50:00 00068344404TRLO0 87 114.20 XLON 15:50:00 00068344407TRLO0 360 114.20 XLON 15:50:00 00068344406TRLO0 554 114.40 XLON 15:53:01 00068344551TRLO0 1435 114.40 XLON 16:04:11 00068345040TRLO0 123 114.40 XLON 16:04:11 00068345039TRLO0 201 114.40 XLON 16:04:11 00068345038TRLO0

