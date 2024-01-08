

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen rose to 4-day highs of 157.78 against euro, 169.33 against the Swiss franc and 183.25 against the pound, from Friday's closing quotes of 158.24, 170.11 and 183.91, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the yen edged up to 144.09 and 96.68 from last week's closing quotes of 144.65 and 97.09, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to 4-day highs of 89.99 and 107.81 from Friday's closing quotes of 90.23 and 108.21, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 153.00 against the euro, 165.00 against the franc, 178.00 against the pound, 141.00 against the greenback, 93.00 against the aussie, 88.00 against the kiwi and 104.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX