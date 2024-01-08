

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis AG (NVS) Monday said its ASC4FIRST Phase 3 study of Scemblix for the treatment of newly diagnosed patients with chronic myeloid leukemia CML) met its primary goals.



The trial met both primary endpoints of major molecular response (MMR) rate for Scemblix compared to standard-of-care tyrosine kinase inhibitor treatments- imatinib, nilotinib, dasatinib, and bosutinib; and compared to imatinib, demonstrating clinically meaningful and statistically significant results for both endpoints.



Further, Scemblix showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile with fewer adverse events.



