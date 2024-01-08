

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production grew for the second straight month in November, though at a slower rate amid a contraction in the manufacturing sector, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent month-on-month in November, much slower than the 8.1 percent expansion in the previous month.



Data showed that manufacturing output fell 0.3 percent in November versus a 0.5 percent rebound in October.



Production in extraction and related services advanced 4.1 percent over the month, and mining and quarrying output grew sharply by 9.7 percent.



On a yearly basis, the decline in industrial production eased to 6.2 percent in November from 9.1 percent a month ago.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX