

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's exports and imports rebounded in November, Destatis said on Monday.



Exports posted a monthly growth of 3.7 percent, reversing a fall of 0.4 percent in October. Shipments were expected to rise moderately by 0.3 percent.



Likewise, imports gained 1.9 percent, following a 1.1 percent decrease. Economists had forecast a 0.2 percent rise.



Consequently, the trade surplus rose to EUR 20.4 billion from EUR 17.7 billion in the prior month. The expected level was EUR 17.9 billion.



Year-on-year, exports decreased 4.9 percent, the same pace of drop as logged in October. At the same time, the annual fall in imports softened to 12.1 percent from 14.3 percent.



