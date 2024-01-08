

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Shell Plc (SHEL) Monday reported revised outlook for its fourth quarter.



The company now expects production in Integrated Gas to be 880 kboe/d - 920 kboe/d, lower than 870 kboe/d - 930 kboe/d guided earlier.



Production in Upstream is now expected to be 1,830 kboe/d - 1,930 kboe/d, up from 1,750 kboe/d - 1,950 kboe/d anticipated earlier.



In Marketing, it now sees sales volumes to be in the range of 2,350 kb/d - 2,750 kb/d, higher than 2,250 kb/d - 2,750 kb/d expected earlier.



