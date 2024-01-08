

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK job placements declined again at the end of the year, albeit at softer rates as employers remained cautious about hiring, a survey report compiled by S&P Global showed Monday.



Recruitment consultancies registered further decline in hiring but both permanent placements and temp billings decreased at softer rates, the KPMG/REC Report on Jobs said. Muted demand for staff and recruitment freezes amid the weak economic climate weighed on hiring decisions.



Further, starting salary inflation accelerated in December. However, the increase was the second-slowest since March 2021. Temp pay growth rose to a four-month high.



Data showed that availability of candidates continued to rise due to redundancies and a slowdown in hiring.



At the same time, vacancies declined for the third time in the past four months in December. There was a slight reduction in permanent staff demand for the fourth straight month, while growth in temp vacancies slowed to a 37-month low.



'It's a muted end to the year for the labour market, which despite some loosening during 2023, continues to be tight,' KPMG UK Partner and Head of Education, Skills and Productivity Justine Andrew said.



