Beeks Group Selects BlueVoyant to Strengthen its 24x7 Security Operations Center and Financial Services Cloud Security Solutions

BlueVoyant's Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) technology and financial sector expertise delivers increased cyber resilience for Beeks Group

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, a cyber security company that illuminates, validates, and remediates internal and external risks, announced today it is partnering with Beeks Group, the largest pure-play cloud computing and analytics provider for global financial markets. BlueVoyant will provide its award-winning Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) services that increase operational resilience and security, for Beeks Group. Leveraging BlueVoyant's solution Beeks will now offer enhanced cloud security solutions for the financial sector.

BlueVoyant's services, will help Beeks, operate a 24x7, end-to-end Security Operations Centre (SOC), as part of its existing Microsoft technology infrastructure.

Existing Financial Services and Microsoft Expertise Crucial

Previously, Beeks managed its SOC in-house, where analysts dealt with a large number of low-value alerts, constructing custom dashboards and gathering their own threat intelligence, resulting in substantial operational overhead for Beeks. The collaboration with BlueVoyant alleviates that burden allowing the Beek's IT team to focus on identifying and remediating against the most pertinent cyber security threats to the business, whilst reducing data ingestion costs. Beeks selected BlueVoyant as a cyber security partner for the strength of its skilled analysts and engineers, plus its advanced threat research. In addition, BlueVoyant's advanced technology and machine learning dramatically reduces the number of alerts the Beeks team need to respond to and simplifies its technology stack.

BlueVoyant's MXDR solutions have been recognised by Microsoft, with BlueVoyant named the Microsoft Security MSSP of the Year in 2023 and Microsoft U.S. Security Partner of the Year in 2022 and 2023. In addition, BlueVoyant's experience serving clients in the financial services sector and current client roster was crucial in Beeks choosing BlueVoyant, with its ability to share relevant actionable intelligence, strengthening Beeks's existing value proposition.

This experience has given Beeks's clients the required confidence that they are maintaining their cyber security infrastructure to a very high level and is a key differentiator when going through the customer acquisition process with prospects.

"Our shareholders, investors, and customers continuously ask me about cyber resilience - anything less than a secure platform could result in significant losses for our clients," said Gordon McArthur, CEO of Beeks Group. "Investing in cyber security is therefore a priority for us as we continue to scale globally at a tremendous rate. Working with BlueVoyant gives reassurance to our clients that we are offering them industry-leading cyber defence while maintaining their infrastructure and digital ecosystems. With our joint financial services pedigree and knowledge, partnering with BlueVoyant was an obvious choice to elevate the level of cyber security that we provide to our customers."

Of the cyber security partnership, Holly Steele, BlueVoyant's senior vice president for EMEA added: "Beeks Group is an industry-leader in offering cloud solutions for the financial sector. We are honoured the Beeks team recognised BlueVoyant's cyber security excellence and financial services experience, and chose us to strengthen their cyber defence posture. We look forward helping Beeks maximise its Microsoft Security investment, while maintaining full control of their data and platform configuration."

Regulations Driving Long-Term Cyber Resilience

Working with BlueVoyant, Beeks is taking a proactive approach to the impending enforcement of the European Union's Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) in January 2025, which provides a framework for organisations within financial services to improve their operational resilience. This includes overall risk management, testing, third-party supply chain risk monitoring, and incident response and reporting.

The cyber security partnership will accelerate the maturity of Beeks's solutions, helping it to achieve full compliance - not only with DORA, but other new and upcoming regulations - across its entire technology stack.

"BlueVoyant was recommended to us by Microsoft, given the maturity of its award-winning solutions, its ability to integrate incident response into our SOC, and its experienced analyst team," said Oscar Neill, chief information security officer (CISO) at Beeks Group. "BlueVoyant's solutions were up and running in less than three months, providing us with full visibility into the security of our cloud infrastructure, vastly reducing alert fatigue with our internal team. Finally, its ability to apply new detection login within our SOC on a weekly basis has given us the edge in identifying new threats."

About Beeks Group

Beeks is a leading managed cloud computing and analytics provider for Capital Markets and financial services. Our vision is simple: Build. Connect. Analyse. With a growing network of international data centres, Beeks provides end to end outsourcing of compute environments by delivering low-latency compute and analytics, on-demand. Our cloud-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) model allows financial organisations the flexibility and agility to deploy and connect to exchanges, trading venues and cloud service providers at a fraction of the cost of building their own networks and infrastructure. ISO 27001 certified, Beeks supports its global customers at scale exclusively within global capital markets and leading financial centres. Please visit: beeksgroup.com.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant combines internal and external cyber defence capabilities into an outcomes-based cloud-native cyber security solution by continuously monitoring your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain, as well as the clear, deep, and dark web for threats. The full-spectrum cyber defence products and services illuminates, validates, and quickly remediates threats to protect your enterprise. BlueVoyant leverages both machine-learning-driven automation and human-led expertise to deliver industry-leading cyber security to more than 900 clients across the globe. Please visit: bluevoyant.com.

