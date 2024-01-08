Calibre Scientific, Inc.: Calibre Scientific Expands Assisted Reproductive Technologies Portfolio With Strategic Acquisitions of Scopescreen and Microm UK Limited

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisitions of Microm UK Limited and Scopescreen, LLC (dba Bioscreen) ("Scopescreen"), further solidifying its commitment to reproductive health and testing.

Microm, a UK-based provider of Assisted Reproductive Technology ("ART"), provides consumables and equipment involved in human and veterinary fertility and reproduction toxicology. Their innovative products and solutions have empowered researchers and clinicians throughout the British Isles, enabling breakthroughs in fertility treatments and genetic advancements. "Microm UK Limited has built a stellar reputation with both customers and suppliers throughout the decades," said Leslie Stump and Karen Collins, Directors of Microm UK Limited. "We are excited about the growth that Microm UK Limited will experience in the years ahead as part of Calibre Scientific. We are confident that Calibre Scientific's global resources will guarantee that both our customers and suppliers will continue to enjoy exceptional service from Microm into the future."

Scopescreen produces research and screening tools and next generation diagnostic assays to assist andrologists in evaluating and researching male infertility issues. Scopescreen's products are primarily used in research labs, fertility centers, male urologic health centers, endocrine laboratories, IVF labs, and embryology centers worldwide. "I am thrilled to bring Scopescreen to the Calibre Scientific family," said James Camilleri, PhD, Owner of Scopescreen. "Their commitment to product development, quality and customer relationships perfectly complements our own values, and together, we're poised for even greater success."

Microm UK Limited and Scopescreen mark the second and third acquisitions for Calibre Scientific in the ART space. Together, these acquisitions expand its customer base in the United States, UK and Ireland with the addition of private and public fertility clinics, as well as research institutes. Additionally, they bolster the ART portfolio through the introduction of consumable products to complement its existing instrument offering. "Microm [UK Limited] has supplied the United Kingdom and Ireland for over three decades and has built a strong reputation through long-standing customer relationships. Scopescreen's comprehensive range of consumables and key customer relationships make it an excellent fit in our growing ART offering in the North American region," said Ben Travis, Chief Executive Officer of Calibre Scientific. "These strategic acquisitions align seamlessly with our vision of shaping the future of assisted reproductive technologies. By combining our strengths, expertise, and resources, we are poised to drive innovation and make meaningful strides in improving outcomes for patients and practitioners alike."

CalibreScientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address its customers' challenges in their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

