Aptia (the "Company"), a dedicated pension, health and benefits administration specialist, today announced its formal launch with 1,100 global clients to support more than 7 million people with health and wealth administration. Aptia was formed by the acquisition of the UK pension administration and U.S. health and benefits administration segments of Mercer, a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), by Bain Capital Insurance with participation from Bala Viswanathan, Founder Group CEO, and Dominic Burke, Founder Group Chairman.

Aptia represents the combination of the largest pensions administrator in the UK and one of the most trusted health and benefits administration platforms in the U.S. This uniquely enables the Company to launch as a leading business with significant scale, resources, deep technical expertise, proven solutions, and key insurer relationships. The transaction included more than 3,500 employees across the UK, U.S., India, and Portugal that provide specialist solutions that are focused on the skills and technology that clients require to manage the health and wealth administration for their employees, members, and policyholders.

Aptia is led by Viswanathan, Burke, and a highly experienced management team. In preparation for its global launch, Aptia has bolstered this team with a series of senior appointments, welcoming leading specialists with expertise in financial services, operations, and technology, including Mike Methley as Group President and Chief Administration Officer, Chris Rayner as Group Chief Financial Officer, Imran Ali as Group Chief Information Officer, Melissa Hetherington as Group General Counsel and Company Secretary, R K Rangan as the Chairman and President India and Roopa Abraham Kochar as Chief People Officer.

"In a highly complex and underserved market, we are excited to launch a global specialist business that has a team with an unrelenting focus on client service and technological advancement," said Viswanathan. "Aptia is committed to raising standards and providing our clients with fresh perspectives and insights. Our solutions, which are delivered by teams trusted by some of the world's largest employers, will deliver real value to clients and their employees, members, and policyholders."

"Because we are launching with an experienced team and established platforms, we have a unique ability to help clients navigate the complexities inherent in delivering efficient pensions and benefit administration," added Burke. "At the heart of Aptia's strategy is a deep commitment to investing in our greatest assets our people and our technology. By doing so, we position ourselves for the future, ensuring our ability to deliver forward-thinking and reliable solutions."

The transaction was previously announced in June 2023. Bain Capital Insurance is investing in Aptia to support and to scale its mission to build a leading platform that utilizes innovative technology and deep specialist expertise to deliver high-quality, reliable service to clients worldwide.

About Aptia

Aptia is a trusted provider of employee benefits and pensions administration services, with offices in the UK and U.S., supported by shared services in India and Portugal. It manages programmes covering over 7 million people and serving more than 1,100 clients. Aptia delivers efficient and reliable solutions that ensure the smooth management of pension plans and employee benefits programmes. Our dedicated team of experts combines in-depth knowledge with leading technology to simplify the administration process. For more information, please visit: https://aptia-group.com.

About Bain Capital Insurance

Bain Capital Insurance is the dedicated insurance investing business of Bain Capital, a leading global private investment firm with over $180 billion under management across 22 offices on four continents. We seek to collaborate with leading insurance businesses and management teams to unlock value and drive innovation across the insurance industry, specialising in insurance investing strategies that span the entire value chain and growth spectrum from catalysing transformational change, creating new platforms, and stepping into capacity-driven dislocations, to partnering with industry participants to meet their long term strategic and investment return targets. Learn more at www.baincapital.com.

