Artemis Aerospace opens two US hubs

Global aviation component solutions specialist Artemis Aerospace has opened two new hubs in the US.

WISTON, England , Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in Miami, FL and Los Angeles, CA, Artemis's stateside hubs will streamline orders and deliveries for US-based customers and provide a quicker and even more efficient service.

The company, which was established in 1999 by Jim and Deborah Scott and has headquarters in the UK, operates a global, solution-led service. Its flexible approach has earned the company an enviable reputation across multiple disciplines, including component supplies, component repairs, lessor support, flight simulation hardware support, consignment stock management and global aircraft logistics.

Jim Scott, Owner, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Artemis Aerospace, said:

"This marks a new chapter for Artemis as we strengthen our global offer. Combined with our establishment of US banking facilities for the convenience of US customers, our new hubs will guarantee that we can continue to provide the highest quality service across the Americas, shorten delivery times and offer quick and convenient solutions."

With decades of expertise in global aviation logistics, the expert team works with trusted MROs, OEMs, and aftermarket suppliers around the world to offer 24/7 support to its global customer base.

