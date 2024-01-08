Anzeige
08.01.2024
Artemis Aerospace opens two US hubs

Global aviation component solutions specialist Artemis Aerospace has opened two new hubs in the US.

WISTON, England , Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in Miami, FL and Los Angeles, CA, Artemis's stateside hubs will streamline orders and deliveries for US-based customers and provide a quicker and even more efficient service.

Artemis Aerospace opens two US hubs

The company, which was established in 1999 by Jim and Deborah Scott and has headquarters in the UK, operates a global, solution-led service. Its flexible approach has earned the company an enviable reputation across multiple disciplines, including component supplies, component repairs, lessor support, flight simulation hardware support, consignment stock management and global aircraft logistics.

Jim Scott, Owner, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Artemis Aerospace, said:

"This marks a new chapter for Artemis as we strengthen our global offer. Combined with our establishment of US banking facilities for the convenience of US customers, our new hubs will guarantee that we can continue to provide the highest quality service across the Americas, shorten delivery times and offer quick and convenient solutions."

To find out more about Artemis Aerospace, visit https://www.artemisaerospace.com/.

Notes to Editor:

Artemis Aerospace offers an innovative approach to component solutions for the aviation sector. Established in 1999, the company has earned a reputation for outstanding customer service by solving problems and providing a range of realistic options that offer customers the flexibility and freedom to choose a solution that suits their timescale and budget. Its services include component supplies, component repairs, lessor support, flight simulation hardware support, consignment stock management and global aircraft logistics.

With decades of expertise in global aviation logistics, the expert team works with trusted MROs, OEMs, and aftermarket suppliers around the world to offer 24/7 support to its global customer base.

Website: www.artemisaerospace.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2311951/Artemis_Aerospace.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/artemis-aerospace-opens-two-us-hubs-302027311.html

