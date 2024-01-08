Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2024) - Fitness Supreme, a Dubai-based personal training business, has announced that it now has certified female personal trainers in its roster. This strategic initiative aims to cater to Muslim conservative women and others who prefer female trainers. The company had researched to confirm the cultural sensitivities and individual preferences supporting women in their fitness journeys.

Fitness Supreme Introduces Certified Female Personal Trainers Tailored for Dubai's Diverse Demographics

The newly included female Dubai personal trainers have certifications from reputable organizations such as the Register of Exercise Professionals UAE (REPs UAE), the American Council on Exercise (ACE), the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), or the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA). To make fitness more attainable for women of all backgrounds, clients can get personal trainers to come to their building gym, home, or favourite park.

Talking to the press, Damjan Daic, said, "We believe in fostering an environment where every woman feels comfortable pursuing her fitness goals. We also understand the varied schedules women manage, and therefore, our trainers can adapt to the client's timetables. This adaptive scheduling approach makes fitness easy and convenient and ensures women can seamlessly incorporate workouts into their busy lives."

Going beyond workouts, the female Personal Trainers in Dubai will offer holistic nutrition plans and personalized guidance to help people achieve their health and wellness goals according to their unique lifestyles.

She added, "We believe in bringing fitness to every woman no matter where she is. Our trainers come to them and adapt to their schedules, offer nutrition guidance, and design custom workouts to make their fitness journey truly personalized. By breaking gender stereotypes in the fitness realm, we aim to inspire a new era of health enthusiasts and set an industry precedent for inclusivity. The trainers will offer custom workouts to ensure that fitness is not a one-size-fits-all approach but a personalized journey tailored to individual needs."

People interested in learning about their programs, including partner training, muscle building, toning, weight loss, and Boxing Classes in Dubai, can visit their website today: https://dubaipersonaltrainers.ae/

About Fitness Supreme

Fitness Supreme is a fitness provider in Dubai that delivers personalized training experiences. Their trainers have certifications from reputable organizations. Besides personalized training, tailor workouts to individual needs, ensuring a more holistic and effective approach to fitness compared to Emsculpt Dubai.





