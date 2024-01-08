

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China has imposed sanctions on five US defense industry companies.



The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the retaliatory actions are in protest against the United States' latest round of arms sales to Taiwan, and U.S. sanctions on Chinese companies and individuals.



The sanctioned firms are BAE Systems Land and Armament, Alliant Techsystems Operation, AeroVironment, ViaSat and Data Link Solutions.



The countermeasures, taken in accordance with China's Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, consist of freezing the properties of these companies in China, and prohibiting Chinese citizens and organizations from transactions and cooperation with them.



According to Beijing, the US arms sale to Taiwan is blatant violation of the one-China principle and the 1982 China-US joint communiques.



Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson urged the United States to stop arming Taiwan, and stop targeting China with illegal unilateral sanctions.



The Spokesperson warned of 'strong and resolute response from China'.



The Chinese action comes less than a week ahead of Taiwan's presidential and parliamentary elections.



The United States has no official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but through the Taiwan Relations Act, it has continued selling arms and providing military training to Taiwanese Armed Forces.



In December, the State Department approved a $300 million equipment package in support of Taiwan's tactical information systems.



Taiwan is a major producer and supplier of semi-conductor chips to U.S. tech firms.



Close relationship between these allied countries is a major irritant to Beijing. Under its One-China policy, the Chinese Government states that Taiwan is a breakaway province and part of it, but the government in the East Asian island nation rejects that claim.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX