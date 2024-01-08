PayTunes amplifies innovative audio ad solutions with precision targeting, enhanced brand studies, and unmatched platform diversity to foster deeper connections and greater brand resonance for impact-driven advertisers. Through strategic collaborations with over 850 digital platforms, the company employs cutting-edge techniques, including hyperlocal advertising, moment marketing, 3D audio ads, and even metro train audio spots, to ensure brands envelop audiences in compelling narratives that emotionally engage, meaningfully educate, and beneficially entertain diverse demographics.

Delhi, India--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2024) - PayTunes today announces unprecedented enhancements to its industry-leading digital audio advertising solutions, empowering brands to craft riveting sonic narratives that transport audiences into immersive worlds of sound designed to educate, inspire, and forge lasting emotional connections with consumers across India.





"Audio represents the next frontier for innovative marketers seeking to cut through the clutter and truly engage diverse demographics amidst their daily activities," said PayTunes CEO, Gaurav Tiwari. "Our upgraded creative ad formats paired with targeted multi-platform distribution foster deeper audience bonds propelling brands into the future."

As the average Indian spends 19 hours per week consuming digital audio, PayTunes taps into this exponential growth market by offering advertisers access to 850+ platforms, including Spotify, JioSaavn, Wynk, and more. This unrivaled scope facilitates targeted brand integration across contextual podcasts, streaming music platforms, branded gaming content, and other audio environments aligned to campaign goals.

Trailblazing advancements offered exclusively by PayTunes include:

Moment Marketing Audio Ads - Brands can now launch real-time audio ads based on breaking developments like weather, stock prices, or current events for maximum relevance. A smoothie brand used this to promote cooling blends during heat waves, while a finance app triggered messages during market volatility to highlight mobile trading.

3D/Binaural Audio - Pioneering spatial sound engineering fully envelops listeners for extraordinary sensory experiences emulating physical venues. For an eco-resort promotion, PayTunes infused tropical forest sounds with toucan calls and rustling leaves to transport audiences into the resort's lush jungle landscape.

Hyperlocal Targeting - Leveraging exclusive mobile operator data, brands can engage consumers by age, location, interests, and more without compromising privacy. A fitness app effectively targeted gym-going millennials with audio ads heard during their Monday morning commute and mid-week workouts.

Metro Audio Spots - With over 20 million daily commuters that comprise a captive audience, PayTunes facilitates metro audio ads, enabling prominent brands like jewellery retailers to access affluent professionals focused on news/entertainment during their rail journeys.

Enhanced Brand Lift Studies - Comprehensive impact analytics empower advertisers to optimize mid-campaign based on performance by demographics, geography, platform, creative style, and other vital factors. A healthcare brand leveraged these insights to boost engagement among middle-aged men in Mumbai by 23%.

But what truly sets PayTunes apart is its commitment to forging authentic connections between consumers and brands across the soundtrack of people's lives. "We take a genuine interest in our client's goals, creatively collaborating to craft sonic narratives that don't just inform audiences but integrate brands into the moments and relationships people truly cherish," added Mr. Tiwari.

The company also ensures full content safety compliance so brand integrity remains uncompromised amidst adjacent podcast, streaming, and other audio environments. This protection enables advertisers like food delivery services to avoid improper adjacency with damaging content discussing food allergies or unhealthy eating, for example.

Over 600 major brands now trust PayTunes' audio advertising acumen, leveraging their strategic counsel around creative development, media planning, and breakthrough audio campaign implementation cultivated to captivate audiences and amplify messaging.

Thanks to a colossal audience reach across music, podcasting, branded content, and other digital audio realms, PayTunes leads audio innovation in India. The company urges advertisers nationwide to explore sonic storytelling's ability to educate and inspire audiences while forging lasting emotional connections to drive brand resonance and loyalty.

Gaurav Tiwari concluded, "Audio advertising represents a largely untapped frontier where PayTunes innovative formats like binaural audio and real-time dynamic ad insertion create WOW-worthy consumer impressions that truly impact hearts and minds for today's biggest brands."

Contact PayTunes today at their official website, www.paytunes.in, to explore inventive audio campaigns specially crafted to help your brand create breakthrough sonic narratives that deeply resonate across precisely targeted multi-platform audio listens designed to educate, entertain, and inspire lasting brand affinity with consumers nationwide.

About Company:

PayTunes serves as an avant-garde marketing and promotion partner, providing both creative and distribution support to ensure brands implement high-impact audio advertising across the optimal blend of streaming music, podcasts, branded content, and other digital audio platforms. With privacy-first mobile operator data access, geo-based campaign activation, and other enhanced targeting capabilities, the company facilitates more relevant brand interactions amidst 850+ apps/sites designed to educate and inspire audiences while fostering deeper consumer relationships.

Company name - PayTunes

Contact name - Gaurav Tiwari

Email - Gaurav@paytunes.in

Website - https://www.paytunes.in/

Country - India

