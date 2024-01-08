Red Oak Technologies: Red Oak Announces New President and Chief Operating Officer

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / Red Oak Technologies announced this week that it has named Joel Leege as its new President and COO. Leege brings more than 25 years of industry experience to his new role. (Most recently, he held the titles of Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Life Sciences for Randstad Technology Group.) He is also the VP/President Elect for TechServe Alliance. Additionally, Leege holds a master's degree from Michigan State University, a BA from The University of Iowa, and additional executive education from the London Business School.

Known for its "white glove service," since 1995, Red Oak has been an industry leader in providing comprehensive resourcing solutions across a variety of industries and sectors. Red Oak specializes in quickly acquiring and efficiently matching top-level professional talent with clients seeking highly skilled contract, permanent or project-based resources, which has led to monumental growth in recent years. Red Oak is excited to execute on its strategy to earn a spot on the SIA list of "Largest IT Staffing Firms in the US," as well as "Fastest-Growing Firms."

Red Oak's founder Brad Gordon will remain on in his current capacity as CEO. Red Oak has been strategic over the years with investments in its people. When asked for his thoughts on bringing on Leege, Gordon replied, "I have always been very careful and considerate when it comes to making changes for Red Oak. The decision to invest in Joel with his wealth of knowledge, experience, and industry connections makes perfect sense. Red Oak has always been a people-first business. We are industry leaders for a reason and that all comes back to the level of detail and care for our employees and, in turn, our clients. Joel shares that same philosophy and foundation. I am excited to see him nurture and grow the company to new heights."

Leege has long been aware of Red Oak as a rising star in the industry. As of recent years, it has become apparent that Red Oak is preparing its seat as a major player at the table. Leege said of his new role: "I could not be more excited to join Red Oak. I have been in the staffing industry since 1997 and if there's one thing that sticks out, it is that relationships win out. If you have the right relationship with clients, candidates, consultants, and internal employees, there is significant room for growth. I have known Red Oak and some of the individuals on the team for a long time and have been impressed with their client relationships and consultant retention over the last 28 years. Red Oak has a great team and I am honored to be working side by side to advance the scale of the organization to significant growth."

Director of Marketing Lisa Anderson said of the news, "If Red Oak was not already on your radar, then we suggest you adjust your dial. We are only ramping up from here. We are excited to see what this new investment and impending expansion will bring."

