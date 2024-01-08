FinEx Funds ICAV - Notice of EGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

FINEX TRADABLE RUSSIAN CORPORATE BONDS UCITS ETF

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting of the Fund, will be held at the offices of KB Associates, on the 31 day of January 2024, at 9.30 am at the ICAV's registered office, 35 Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin, D04 A4EO, Ireland and at any adjournment thereof, to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions of the Fund:

BY ORDINARY RESOLUTION:

(a)"THAT the New Investment Objective of the Fund and the New Investment Policy of the Fund hereby be approved subject to such amendments necessary to deal with any comments raised by the Central Bank of Ireland as any director of the ICAV may approve".

And to transact any other business which may properly be brought before the meeting.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

