Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug: Heute - der nächste große Schritt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.01.2024 | 11:18
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FinEx Funds ICAV - Notice of EGM

FinEx Funds ICAV - Notice of EGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF

FINEX TRADABLE RUSSIAN CORPORATE BONDS UCITS ETF

(the Fund)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting of the Fund, will be held at the offices of KB Associates, on the 31 day of January 2024, at 9.30 am at the ICAV's registered office, 35 Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin, D04 A4EO, Ireland and at any adjournment thereof, to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions of the Fund:

BY ORDINARY RESOLUTION:

(a)"THAT the New Investment Objective of the Fund and the New Investment Policy of the Fund hereby be approved subject to such amendments necessary to deal with any comments raised by the Central Bank of Ireland as any director of the ICAV may approve".

And to transact any other business which may properly be brought before the meeting.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

____________________________

Director

For and on behalf of

FINEX FUNDS ICAV


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.