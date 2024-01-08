

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold ticked lower on Monday after a broad-based rebound in the dollar and yields. Spot gold fell 0.8 percent to $2,029.19 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.7 percent at $2,035.05.



The dollar benefited from risk aversion as the escalation of cross-border fighting between Israel and Hezbollah complicated a U.S. push to prevent a regional conflict.



The dollar also received some support after U.S. Congressional leaders agreed on the overall spending level for the current fiscal year in an attempt to avoid a partial government shutdown later this month.



Euro zone government bond yields rose after government data showed U.S. job growth surged unexpectedly in December.



The yields on the European 10-year benchmark note and the German 10-year rose for a third straight session ahead of U.S. consumer price inflation and producer price inflation data due this week.



Markets currently expect a chance of about 67 percent for a Fed rate cut by March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.



