

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance brokerage firm, on Monday announced that it has acquired German insurance broker Koberich Financial Lines.



The financial details of the transaction are not yet known.



'Koberich complements Gallagher's existing financial lines expertise and is an excellent strategic fit as we continue to expand in Europe,' said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., CEO of Arthur J. Gallagher.



On Friday, Arthur J. Gallagher shares closed at $225.28, down 0.27% on the New York Stock Exchange.



