LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Acer Inc. (ACID.L), a Taiwanese hardware and electronics major, on Monday reported a rise in revenue for the month of December 2023. The quarterly revenues stood at NT$23.69 billion, up 3.5 percent from the same period last year.



Further, the company said it's preliminary consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter summed up at NT$63.15 billion.



