IPQS and Phonexa Announce Partnership to Fight Affiliate Fraud With Data-Driven, Real-Time Threat Intelligence

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / IPQS, a globally trusted platform for fraud prevention, today announced a strategic partnership with Phonexa, a world leader in performance and partner marketing technology. This announcement marks a significant milestone in the fight against affiliate fraud, where human-like bots and bogus suppliers submit fake leads to undermine system integrity.

This collaboration will create a safe digital environment for efficient, cost-effective, and optimized lead generation, allowing clients to maximize the return on investment (ROI).

IPQS will embed powerful fraud insights into the Phonexa platform, enabling clients to validate leads in real-time with greater transparency, onboard new partners with confidence, and prevent significant financial losses. Leveraging the flexibility of Phonexa's platform, businesses can create or modify rules, prevent fraud, and focus on growing the business - without impacting good users.

The partnership will deliver several benefits, including:

Advanced Fraud Detection: Leverage powerful risk scoring, and identify IP addresses and devices connected to previous abuse.

"I am excited about growing our relationship with Phonexa to beat affiliate fraud," said Dennis Weiss, CEO at IPQS. "Our cutting-edge fraud technology allows us to see changes in behavior real-time. This enables clients to make instant decisions when reviewing leads - protecting their bottom line."

Jeff Schaffer, Chief Operating Officer, of Phonexa, observed, "Our partnership with IPQS is a major step in securing our industry against affiliate fraud, which is an ever-evolving problem in our space. We offer all clients the flexibility to set up customized rule sets for real-time fraud prevention. They get clear visibility into traffic quality and how the customer journey should be impacted, without having to log out of our platform."

About IPQS:

IPQS is a trusted platform to combat fraud in all its forms, using accurate and timely cyberthreat intelligence, IP and device fingerprinting, and email and phone validation, data from proprietary sources. More than 3,500 companies, including many Fortune 500 businesses, rely on IPQS for risk mitigation, enhanced deliverability, and reduced abuse.

To learn more about IPQS, please visit https://www.ipqualityscore.com

About Phonexa:

Phonexa is an enterprise-grade tracking software for performance and partner marketing. The Phonexa Suite is the underlying tech that carries through the consumer lead and call lifecycle, helping performance marketing teams drive ROI for brands across affiliate, partner, and paid channels. To learn more about Phonexa, please visit https://phonexa.com

Contact Information

Daniel Naqvi

Director of Marketing at IPQS

daniel@ipqs.com

Talar Malakian

Chief Marketing Officer at Phonexa

talar@phonexa.com

SOURCE: IPQS

