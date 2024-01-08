Pulsar Helium Inc.: Pulsar Announces Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / Pulsar Helium Inc. (TSXV:PLSR)(FRA:Y3K) ("Pulsar" or the "Company") has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 18,500,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of CAD$0.23 per Unit to raise proceeds of up to CAD$4,255,000 (the "Offering"). Commitments have been received for most of the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 24 months from the date of issue, one additional common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of CAD$0.36 per Warrant Share.

The Company reserves the right to increase the size of the private placements or to modify the type, nature and/or price of the Units for any reason.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to fund the cost of the ongoing exploration programs at the Company's helium projects and for general working capital purposes.

The Offering is being completed on a private placement basis pursuant to prospectus exemptions under applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. Finder's fees may be payable.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR. Pulsar's portfolio consists of the Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each. For further information visit https://pulsarhelium.com, follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) https://twitter.com/pulsarhelium?lang=en and LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

