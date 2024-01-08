Immunis, Inc., a private biotech and a pioneering force in cellular secretome therapeutics, is thrilled to announce that its Chairman, Dr. Hans Keirstead, is an invited speaker at the exclusive Longevity Investors Lunch in Davos, Switzerland (hosted by Longevity Investors Conference). This prestigious event is celebrated for its role in uniting distinguished figures in biotechnology, investment, and research to delve into the most recent advancements and trends in the longevity sector. The conference will emphasize the importance of innovative therapeutic approaches in aging and longevity, showcasing cutting-edge developments in cellular therapies, genomics, and age-related disease management.

Dr. Hans Keirstead, a distinguished leader in the biotech industry known for his entrepreneurial success and pioneering contributions in regenerative medicine, will present Immunis' latest data on its investigational secretome, IMMUNA. Immunis is currently recruiting for its second patient cohort in our Phase 1/2a clinical trial, where the safety and efficacy of IMMUNA is being investigated in elderly patients with muscle atrophy. IMMUNA has demonstrated encouraging preclinical results in enhancing muscle regeneration, muscle function, and metabolism, positioning it as a potential game-changer in therapeutic interventions for aging.

This Longevity Investors' event is a catalyst for the fusion of academic inquiry and industrial innovation, shaping the trajectory of future medical interventions in longevity and aging. We cordially invite all interested parties to join Dr. Keirstead at the conference, which will unveil groundbreaking scientific achievements that hold the promise of redefining the future of longevity and healthcare.

About Immunis Inc.

Immunis is a private biotechnology company developing a novel immunomodulatory secretome product for the various manifestations of age and disease-related immune decline. The investigational product line leverages Immunis' leading-edge capabilities in secretome technology to deliver a product of all natural, all human immune modulators in their natural relative physiological concentrations. For additional information about Immunis' Phase 1/2a clinical trial please visit: https://immunisbiomedical.com/clinical-trials/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as applicable. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our plans, beliefs, expectations and assumptions, as well as other statements that are not necessarily historical facts. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve risks and uncertainties. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which it is made, and we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements. This communication also contains market data related to our business and industry which includes projections that are based on several assumptions we believe are reasonable and most significant to the projections as of the date of this communication. If any of our assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may significantly differ from our projections based on these assumptions. This communication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240108832897/en/

Contacts:

contact@immunisbiomedical.com