easyJet plc: Notice of AGM

easyJet plc (EZJ) Notice of AGM 08-Jan-2024 / 11:50 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 January 2024 easyJet plc (the "Company") Notice of Annual General Meeting The Company confirms that the following documents are being made available to shareholders today: -- Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM Notice'); and -- Form of Proxy for Annual General Meeting. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1 copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The AGM Notice is also available on the Company's website at https://corporate.easyjet.com/investors/shareholder-services/ shareholder-meetings/. The 2023 Annual Report and Accounts continue to be available on the Company's website: https://corporate.easyjet.com/ investors/reports-and-presentations/. Annual General Meeting Arrangements The AGM will take place on Thursday, 8 February 2024 at 10.00 a.m. at Hangar 89, London Luton Airport, Luton, LU2 9PF. Shareholders are welcome to attend and vote at the AGM in person. The Company is also pleased to be able to offer facilities for shareholders to attend and vote at the AGM electronically should they wish to do so. Detailed information on how to join the meeting are set out in the AGM Notice. If you are unable to attend in person, the Board strongly encourage shareholders to vote on the resolutions prior to the meeting by completing an online proxy appointment form appointing the Chair of the meeting as their proxy, further details of which are included in the AGM Notice. Any changes to the AGM arrangements will be published on the Company's website (https://corporate.easyjet.com) and announced through the London Stock Exchange. Shareholders should therefore continue to monitor the website for any announcements and updates. Shareholders are urged to submit their votes by proxy before 10.00 a.m. on Tuesday, 6 February 2024. Disenfranchisement As shareholders will be aware, to ensure that the Company complies with European ownership and control requirements the Board continues to exercise its powers in accordance with easyJet's articles of association to suspend voting rights in respect of certain shares ('Affected Shares') held by UK and other non-EU nationals so that a majority of the voting rights in easyJet are held by EU persons. For the period of such suspension, the relevant shareholders would not be entitled to attend, speak or vote at shareholder meetings, including the AGM, in respect of the shares subject to the suspension. Further information can be found on easyJet's website at: https://corporate.easyjet.com/investors/ shareholder-services/eu-share-ownership. As at 8 January 2024, the level of ownership by EU persons was 35.96%. Accordingly, easyJet has suspended voting rights in respect of certain shares ('Affected Shares') held by Relevant Persons in accordance with easyJet's articles of association so that a majority of the voting rights in easyJet are held by EU Persons. Shareholders who own shares whose voting rights will be suspended (and therefore whose votes will not be counted) at the AGM will receive a notice (an "Affected Share Notice") by post from Equiniti, our Registrars, on or around 30 January 2024 notifying them of the suspension of voting rights in respect of their Affected Shares. We would recommend that all shareholders vote in advance of the AGM, even in respect of any Affected Shares that they may hold. This is because those shares may be re-enfranchised in advance of the AGM. If a shareholder votes more than its eligible holding (for example, because some of its shares are disenfranchised pursuant to an Affected Share Notice), Equiniti shall use its reasonable endeavours to contact the relevant shareholder to resolve any discrepancies, however, to the extent Equiniti is unable to resolve such discrepancies by 10.00 a.m. on Tuesday, 6 February 2024, Equiniti will scale back the relevant shareholder's votes on a pro rata basis so that such shareholder's votes do not exceed those it is entitled to vote. In case of queries please contact: Institutional investors and analysts Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0)7985 890 939 Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373

Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Harry Cameron Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200 Olivia Peters Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

