easyJet plc: Notice of AGM

DJ Notice of AGM 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Notice of AGM 
08-Jan-2024 / 11:50 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
8 January 2024 
easyJet plc 
(the "Company") 
 
Notice of Annual General Meeting 
 
The Company confirms that the following documents are being made available to shareholders today: 
   -- Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM Notice'); and 
   -- Form of Proxy for Annual General Meeting. 
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1 copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage 
Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The 
AGM Notice is also available on the Company's website at https://corporate.easyjet.com/investors/shareholder-services/ 
shareholder-meetings/. 
The 2023 Annual Report and Accounts continue to be available on the Company's website: https://corporate.easyjet.com/ 
investors/reports-and-presentations/. 
Annual General Meeting Arrangements 
The AGM will take place on Thursday, 8 February 2024 at 10.00 a.m. at Hangar 89, London Luton Airport, Luton, LU2 9PF. 
Shareholders are welcome to attend and vote at the AGM in person. The Company is also pleased to be able to offer 
facilities for shareholders to attend and vote at the AGM electronically should they wish to do so. Detailed 
information on how to join the meeting are set out in the AGM Notice. If you are unable to attend in person, the Board 
strongly encourage shareholders to vote on the resolutions prior to the meeting by completing an online proxy 
appointment form appointing the Chair of the meeting as their proxy, further details of which are included in the AGM 
Notice. 
 
Any changes to the AGM arrangements will be published on the Company's website (https://corporate.easyjet.com) and 
announced through the London Stock Exchange. Shareholders should therefore continue to monitor the website for any 
announcements and updates. 
 
Shareholders are urged to submit their votes by proxy before 10.00 a.m. on Tuesday, 6 February 2024. 
 
Disenfranchisement 
As shareholders will be aware, to ensure that the Company complies with European ownership and control requirements the 
Board continues to exercise its powers in accordance with easyJet's articles of association to suspend voting rights in 
respect of certain shares ('Affected Shares') held by UK and other non-EU nationals so that a majority of the voting 
rights in easyJet are held by EU persons. For the period of such suspension, the relevant shareholders would not be 
entitled to attend, speak or vote at shareholder meetings, including the AGM, in respect of the shares subject to the 
suspension. Further information can be found on easyJet's website at: https://corporate.easyjet.com/investors/ 
shareholder-services/eu-share-ownership. 
 
As at 8 January 2024, the level of ownership by EU persons was 35.96%. Accordingly, easyJet has suspended voting rights 
in respect of certain shares ('Affected Shares') held by Relevant Persons in accordance with easyJet's articles of 
association so that a majority of the voting rights in easyJet are held by EU Persons. 
 
Shareholders who own shares whose voting rights will be suspended (and therefore whose votes will not be counted) at 
the AGM will receive a notice (an "Affected Share Notice") by post from Equiniti, our Registrars, on or around 30 
January 2024 notifying them of the suspension of voting rights in respect of their Affected Shares. 
 
We would recommend that all shareholders vote in advance of the AGM, even in respect of any Affected Shares that they 
may hold. This is because those shares may be re-enfranchised in advance of the AGM. 
 
If a shareholder votes more than its eligible holding (for example, because some of its shares are disenfranchised 
pursuant to an Affected Share Notice), Equiniti shall use its reasonable endeavours to contact the relevant shareholder 
to resolve any discrepancies, however, to the extent Equiniti is unable to resolve such discrepancies by 10.00 a.m. on 
Tuesday, 6 February 2024, Equiniti will scale back the relevant shareholder's votes on a pro rata basis so that such 
shareholder's votes do not exceed those it is entitled to vote. 
 
 
In case of queries please contact: 
Institutional investors and analysts 
Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0)7985 890 939 
Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373

Media 

Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200 
Olivia Peters Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:      EZJ 
LEI Code:    2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  296155 
EQS News ID:  1810287 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1810287&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2024 06:50 ET (11:50 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
