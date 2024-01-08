Anzeige
Montag, 08.01.2024
Energy Plug: Heute - der nächste große Schritt!
WKN: 549309 | ISIN: DE0005493092
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Hans-Joachim Watzke to Leave the Management of Borussia Dortmund in the Fall of 2025

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA, has informed the Executive Committee of the Advisory Board of Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH, chaired by President Dr. Reinhold Lunow, that he will not extend his managing director's employment contract, which currently runs until the end of 2025, and will step down from management in the fall of 2025.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA




View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
