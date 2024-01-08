SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: New Year, New Regulations - Preparing the Food Industry for 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / SCS Global Services

Date: January 11, 2024 | Time: 8:00 - 9:00 AM EDT

What you need to know about upcoming food industry regulations and how they may impact your decisions this year.

This webinar will cover the latest regulatory changes and updates by the FDA regarding their new initiatives, guidances, and upcoming legislation. Denise Webster, SCS' VP of Food Safety will discuss areas that are expected to have increased scrutiny in the new year such as; allergens, heavy metals, and traceability. Join SCS Global Services on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8 am ET for a complimentary webinar where we will provide you and your team with tips on how to improve your compliance by understanding regulatory risks, prioritizing based on impact and all while meeting your customer expectations!

