Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug: Heute - der nächste große Schritt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.01.2024 | 13:26
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: New Year, New Regulations - Preparing the Food Industry for 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / SCS Global Services

Date: January 11, 2024 | Time: 8:00 - 9:00 AM EDT

What you need to know about upcoming food industry regulations and how they may impact your decisions this year.

This webinar will cover the latest regulatory changes and updates by the FDA regarding their new initiatives, guidances, and upcoming legislation. Denise Webster, SCS' VP of Food Safety will discuss areas that are expected to have increased scrutiny in the new year such as; allergens, heavy metals, and traceability. Join SCS Global Services on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8 am ET for a complimentary webinar where we will provide you and your team with tips on how to improve your compliance by understanding regulatory risks, prioritizing based on impact and all while meeting your customer expectations!

REGISTER FOR THE WEBINAR HERE

For inquiries, please contact:

Shyama Devarajan
Senior Marketing Manager, SCS Global Services
sdevarajan@scsglobalservices.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.