The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 05 January 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 05 January 2024 88.20p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 86.70p per ordinary share
08 January 2024
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45