Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Systems and Kistler Partner to Deliver Breakthrough Roadway Intelligence to Protect Bridges & Roadway Infrastructure Against Dangerous Overweight Vehicles

First-of-its-Kind Solution in the United States Deployed on New York City's Brooklyn Queens Expressway as Prototype for Protecting Nation's Overburdened Bridges & Roadways

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence technology using AI and machine learning, today announced its Urban Mobility division has unveiled a strategic collaboration with Kistler, the world's foremost supplier of quartz weigh-in-motion ("WIM") sensors and electronics, known for providing precise and reliable solutions for vehicle weight management, bridge structural health monitoring, and safety applications. This strategic alliance marks a significant leap forward in real-time and predictive roadway intelligence, squarely addressing the critical issue of bridge and roadway infrastructure deterioration caused by dangerous, overweight vehicles. The integration of the two companies' technologies is the first-of-its-kind solution and is already playing a crucial role in detecting overweight trucks in New York City while serving as a prototype for the rest of the nation.

Overweight trucks significantly contribute to pavement deterioration. The American Trucking Association (ATA) reports that, despite representing only 11% of all vehicles on the road, the trucking industry is responsible for a staggering 99% of all road damage. In 1974, bridges were granted special protection against increasing truck weight limits, leading to the development of the Federal Bridge Formula. This formula aids in determining the appropriate maximum gross weight for commercial motor vehicles based on factors like axle count and spacing. The impact of an overweight vehicle on the roadway, and consequently on our deteriorating bridges, doesn't follow a linear pattern. For instance, a 5-ton axle doesn't cause just 5 times the damage compared to a 1-ton axle; it actually results in an astounding 625 times more damage. In the United States, there are a total of 617,000 bridges. Among them, 42% have exceeded 50 years in age, and more than 46,000 are categorized as structurally deficient.

Law enforcement agencies traditionally have used permanent (or "fixed") roadside stations to weigh and inspect trucks. Fixed stations are expensive to construct, and trucks can bypass them by using alternate routes. The forthcoming revision to the National Institute of Standards & Technology Handbook 44 advocates for a proactive approach, permitting states and metropolitan planning authorities to leverage weigh-in-motion data for direct enforcement without requiring the construction of a traditional brick-and-mortar weigh station, typically manned by resource-constrained state police troopers. The synergy of Rekor and Kistler technologies enables an unprecedented new standard in the realm of comprehensive and real-time roadway observation and enforcement.

This innovative technology approach combines Kistler state-of-the-art WIM sensors with Rekor's industry-leading AI-driven vehicle recognition and advanced Edge Series Systems, equipped with powerful processing that leverages AI and machine learning to gather and transform data. This combined solution delivers superior accuracy and reliability in identifying dangerous overweight vehicles, providing confidence to enforce bridge and other weight-sensitive roadway locations while also opening the door for additional analytics and insights to be drawn from the roadside to understand the overall impact for future planning.

David Desharnais, President and COO of Rekor, stated, "Our alliance with Kistler marks a transformative step in advancing roadway intelligence. Combining Rekor's AI-driven solutions with Kistler's cutting-edge Weigh-In-Motion technologies, we are improving and redefining global roadway standards for safety and efficiency."

"The integration of Kistler's robust WIM systems with Rekor's AI expertise initiates a revolutionary era in transportation safety and infrastructure management," said JT Kirkpatrick, President and North America Sales Manager for Kistler Traffic Solutions. "Our combined technologies facilitate a forward-thinking methodology in transport infrastructure, greatly improving the resilience and security of bridges and roads."

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems using AI-enabled computer vision and machine learning. As a pioneer in the implementation of digital infrastructure, Rekor is collecting, connecting, and organizing the world's mobility data - laying the foundation for a digitally-enabled operating system for the roadway. With our Rekor One® Roadway Intelligence Engine at the core of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai, and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Threads, and Facebook.

About Kistler:

Kistler is the leading global supplier of Quartz Weigh-In-Motion sensors and electronics, providing the most accurate and reliable solutions for traffic weight management, bridge structural health monitoring, and safety applications. To learn more, please visit our website at www.kistler.com, and follow Kistler on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and its links and attachments contain statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of Rekor's core suite of technology products and the size and shape of the global market for its services. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risk that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

