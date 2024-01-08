Mr. Edward Gosselin, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Paul Sarjeant, President and Chief Operating Officer to attend the 2024 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference exhibiting at booth 733

Kobo Resources Inc. ("Kobo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: KRI) is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 2024 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (the "VRIC") in Vancouver on January 21-22, 2024.

The VRIC has been the epicentre of junior mining investment in Canada for 25 years and attracts over 5,000 mining investors annually. The VRIC will include a marketplace of over 300 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

This conference offers an unparalleled opportunity for Kobo to showcase the recent exploration progress at its 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project and planned initiatives for 2024. The conference's schedule includes curated meetings that pair investors with suitable projects, complemented by expert commentary and insights on the latest trends and developments in the mining industry.

Investors interested in attending the VRIC can register here: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference. Kobo invites attendees to visit its booth where they will have the opportunity to engage directly with the Company's management team and learn more about Kobo's recent exploration efforts and upcoming plans.

About Kobo Resources Inc.

Kobo Resources is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling new gold discovery in Cote d'Ivoire, one of West Africa's most prolific and developing gold districts, hosting several multi-million-ounce gold mines. The Company's 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region's largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

The Company is drilling to unlock the potential size and scale of Kossou within 9+ km strike length of highly prospective gold in soil geochemical anomalies with excellent rock and trench sampling results. The Company completed ~6,000 m of RC drilling and ~5,400 m of trenching in 2023 and is planning on additional drilling and trenching in 2024. Significant gold mineralisation has been identified at three main targets within a 300 m wide, 2+ km long, pervasively altered structural corridor defining a potentially large mesothermal gold system. Kobo offers investors the exciting combination of high-quality gold prospects led by an experienced leadership team with in-country experience.

Kobo's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KRI". For more information, please visit www.koboresources.com.

X: @KoboResources LinkedIn: Kobo Resources Inc.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, Kobo assumes no obligation and/or liability to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240108291984/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

Edward Gosselin

Chief Executive Officer and Director

1-418-609-3587

ir@kobores.com