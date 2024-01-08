USound is attending CES 2024 to present its newest audio products. The leading MEMS audio company will be located at the Venetian Tower, Suite 29-325

USound, the leading provider of MEMS audio solutions, will uncover the future of MEMS audio products in the world's biggest technology event. Between January 9 and 12, 2024, USound will be in Las Vegas, Nevada, to attend the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES®). With a team of skilled engineers and sales managers, USound will uncover its latest audio products at the Venetian Tower, Suite 29-325.

USound's MEMS speakers will be displayed at CES 2024. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are excited to attend the world's biggest electronics event in Las Vegas. Since the last CES USound has released many new audio products, including Tarvos 1.0 amplifier and ALA special signaling process tool. Moreover, our MEMS speakers have been selected for a SpaceX mission in November 2023. It is great to see that our products are already enabling many customers to present revolutionary audio products at CES® 2024. Many of our audio solutions are being integrated into state-of-the-art devices, including TWS and OTC (over-the-counter) hearing aids, a new development that is set to change the lives of millions. It is great to see that MEMS speakers have started to disrupt the audio industry."

-Ferruccio Bottoni, USound's CEO

More than 130,000 attendees and 3500 exhibitors are expected to reach the Mojave Desert to witness the latest developments in the market of consumer electronics. The audio industry is no exception. USound will be uncovering its latest product developments, including its newest audio amplifier Tarvos 1.0 and multiple evaluation kits and reference designs.

About CES®

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES®) is an annual event that offers the opportunity for end consumers to see the latest technological developments. Moreover, tech companies are able to get together and initiate fruitful collaborations. This year, the event takes place in multiple locations in Las Vegas, Nevada, including The Venetian® Resort.

About USound

USound is a fast-growing MEMS speaker company that enables its customers to bring new revolutionary audio products to the market. USound's unique selling proposition is based on radical miniaturization, power reduction and increased production efficiency. USound's audio products are safeguarded by over 370 patents. Learn more by visiting www.usound.com

