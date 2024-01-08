Commercial Metals Company Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

First quarter net earnings of $176.3 million, or $1.49 per diluted share

Consolidated core EBITDA of $325.3 million ; core EBITDA margin of 16.2%

Generated cash flow from operating activities of $261.1 million and free cash flow of $194.1 million

Continued healthy demand levels for North America Steel Group as finished steel volumes increased by 1.1% on a year-over-year basis

Continued progress on strategic growth initiatives: Arizona 2 production increasing steadily and construction well underway at future Steel West Virginia site

Segment reporting realigned to reflect the manner in which the business is managed and support strategic priorities and execution

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended November 30, 2023 . Net earnings were $176.3 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.0 billion, compared to prior year period net earnings of $261.8 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.2 billion .

During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company recorded a net after-tax charge of $16.4 million related to commissioning efforts at the Arizona 2 micro mill. Excluding this item, first quarter adjusted earnings were $192.7 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings of $266.2 million, or $2.24 per diluted share, in the prior year period. "Adjusted EBITDA," "core EBITDA," "core EBITDA margin," "free cash flow," "adjusted earnings" and "adjusted earnings per diluted share" are non-GAAP financial measures. Details, including a reconciliation of each such non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable measure prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, can be found in the financial tables that follow.

Peter Matt, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our business again generated very strong financial results during the first quarter, with core EBITDA, core EBITDA margin, and cash flows continuing at historically strong levels. Performance in our North America Steel Group was supported by sustained healthy construction activity and near-record margins on our downstream products. While steel product margins experienced compression in the quarter, market developments indicate this trend should halt or reverse in the coming months. Our Europe Steel Group performed well against a market environment challenged by weaker demand and lower product margins. Encouragingly, selling prices and metal margins on long products began to improve midway through the quarter, and several green shoots have emerged that could bolster the Polish market in the quarters ahead."

Mr. Matt added, "During the first quarter, we continued to invest and build for the future. Following its successful summer start-up, production levels at our new Arizona 2 micro mill improved throughout the quarter, and we expect these to steadily increase in the months ahead. Site improvements for our Steel West Virginia project should be completed shortly, clearing the way to begin pouring foundations. We have successfully integrated a number of our recent acquisitions which extend our operational and commercial capabilities and further our strategic position. All of these initiatives broaden our exposure to the favorable structural trends powering domestic construction, and are expected to drive strong future growth in earnings, cash flow, and shareholder value."

"We recently changed our organizational structure and segment reporting to support our strategic priorities of driving higher through-the-cycle margins and growth. The decision to break out the Emerging Businesses Group was motivated by the desire to provide additional attention to this unique portfolio of solutions which we believe have the potential to maintain higher, more stable margins and an elevated rate of growth relative to our steel business," Matt concluded.

The Company's balance sheet and liquidity position remained strong. As of November 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $704.6 million, with available liquidity in excess of $1.5 billion . During the quarter, CMC repurchased 621,643 shares of common stock valued at $28.4 million in the aggregate. As of November 30, 2023, $58.3 million remained available under the current share repurchase authorization.

On January 4, 2024, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on January 18, 2024. The dividend to be paid on February 1, 2024, marks the 237th consecutive quarterly payment by the Company.

Business Segments - Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Review

Demand for CMC's finished steel products in North America continued to be healthy during the quarter. Robust construction activity supported a 3% year-over-year increase in total North America Steel Group rebar shipments, a measure that includes rebar sold directly from mills as well as fabricated product shipped from CMC's downstream facilities. The construction pipeline remained historically strong with high volumes of potential projects. However, lower new contract awards have driven a year-over-year reduction in the volume and value of CMC's downstream backlog from the peak experienced last year. Demand from industrial end markets, which is important for merchant products, was mixed, with certain applications experiencing slower activity compared to the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the North America Steel Group decreased to $266.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 from $349.8 million in the prior year period, driven by lower margins over scrap costs on steel products and higher costs related to the operational start-up of the Company's Arizona 2 micro mill. These factors more than offset benefits from increased steel product shipments and CMC's ongoing cost reduction efforts. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the North America Steel Group of 16.8% compares to 21.0% in the prior year period.

North America Steel Group shipment volumes of finished steel, which include steel products and downstream products, increased 1.1% year-over-year. The average selling price for steel products decreased $128 per ton compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2023, while the cost of scrap utilized increased $18 per ton, resulting in a year-over-year decrease in steel products margin over scrap of $146 per ton. The average selling price for downstream products declined by $10 per ton from the prior year period.

Europe end market conditions remained challenging during the quarter, as Polish construction activity decelerated and industrial production across Central Europe remained muted. The Europe Steel Group reported adjusted EBITDA of $38.9 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $61.2 million in the prior year period. First quarter 2024 results include two energy cost rebates totaling approximately $66 million . Of these rebates, $27.7 million is related to an annual CO 2 credit under a government program that extends to 2030, and the remaining $38.6 million is structured as a reimbursement by the Polish government for elevated energy costs incurred during the European energy crisis. Adjusted EBITDA for the prior year period included $9.5 million related to the annual CO 2 program. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the Europe Steel Group of 17.3% compares to 15.8% in the prior year period.

Against this difficult market backdrop, Europe Steel Group's average selling price decreased $159 per ton from the first quarter of the prior year, while scrap costs decreased by only $1 per ton, leading to metal margin compression. The decline in profitability, excluding energy rebates, was also impacted by a 27% decrease in shipment volumes compared to the prior year period, which reduced fixed cost leverage.

Emerging Businesses Group first quarter net sales of $177.2 million increased by 3.9% from the prior year period, driven largely by the addition of CMC Anchoring Systems. Demand conditions were generally positive during the quarter, with relative strength in North America and a weaker environment elsewhere. Construction activity in the United States drove solid demand for geogrid solutions, construction services, CMC Anchoring Systems, and performance reinforcing steels.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Emerging Businesses Group of $30.9 million during the first quarter was relatively flat compared to the prior year period. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.4% represented a decline of 100 basis points, as the positive impact from the addition of CMC Anchoring Systems and the benefit of improved adoption rates for proprietary geogrid solutions in North America were offset by weather delays in the Central U.S. and lower construction activity in Europe and the Middle East .

Outlook

Mr. Matt said, "Margins on steel products are likely to experience some further compression during the second quarter, however, recent price announcements should support an inflection and improved margins going forward. Downstream product margins should exhibit good sequential stability. Conditions in Europe are expected to remain challenging, but adjusted EBITDA excluding energy rebates should improve from the levels of the past two quarters. Financial results for our Emerging Businesses Group are anticipated to follow a typical seasonal pattern."

Mr. Matt continued, "looking beyond the second quarter, we expect robust spring and summer construction activity driven by increased infrastructure investments, which should support an already strong demand backdrop in both the North America Steel Group and the Emerging Businesses Group. Regarding the Europe Steel Group, we expect that supply side adjustments and the impact of increasing levels of residential and infrastructure construction should drive sequential improvements in financial results beginning in the spring construction season."

Conference Call

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended (in thousands, except per ton amounts)

11/30/2023

8/31/2023

5/31/2023

2/28/2023

11/30/2022 North America Steel Group



















Net sales from external customers

$ 1,592,650

$ 1,717,979

$ 1,818,391

$ 1,503,774

$ 1,664,161 Adjusted EBITDA

266,820

336,843

367,561

274,240

349,787 Adjusted EBITDA margin

16.8 %

19.6 %

20.2 %

18.2 %

21.0 %





















External tons shipped



















Raw materials

374

344

409

321

316 Rebar

522

542

539

425

461 Merchant bar and other

230

215

249

235

243 Steel products

752

757

788

660

704 Downstream products

346

387

382

315

382





















Average selling price per ton



















Raw materials

$ 783

$ 838

$ 833

$ 868

$ 824 Steel products

892

932

979

985

1,020 Downstream products

1,389

1,428

1,452

1,421

1,399





















Cost of raw materials per ton

$ 578

$ 606

$ 619

$ 639

$ 598 Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$ 343

$ 338

$ 384

$ 346

$ 325





















Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 549

$ 594

$ 595

$ 639

$ 695





















Europe Steel Group



















Net sales from external customers

$ 225,175

$ 273,961

$ 330,767

$ 337,560

$ 386,503 Adjusted EBITDA

38,942

(30,081)

5,837

11,469

61,248 Adjusted EBITDA margin

17.3 %

(11.0) %

1.8 %

3.4 %

15.8 %





















External tons shipped



















Rebar

122

151

146

183

204 Merchant bar and other

221

238

283

253

269 Steel products

343

389

429

436

473





















Average selling price per ton



















Steel products

$ 633

$ 682

$ 753

$ 756

$ 792





















Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$ 365

$ 398

$ 427

$ 389

$ 366





















Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 268

$ 284

$ 326

$ 367

$ 426





















Emerging Businesses Group



















Net sales from external customers

$ 177,239

$ 208,559

$ 189,055

$ 153,598

$ 170,534 Adjusted EBITDA

30,862

42,612

38,395

26,551

31,427 Adjusted EBITDA margin

17.4 %

20.4 %

20.3 %

17.3 %

18.4 %

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended (in thousands)

11/30/2023

8/31/2023

5/31/2023

2/28/2023

11/30/2022 Net sales from external customers



















North America Steel Group

$ 1,592,650

$ 1,717,979

$ 1,818,391

$ 1,503,774

$ 1,664,161 Europe Steel Group

225,175

273,961

330,767

337,560

386,503 Emerging Businesses Group

177,239

208,559

189,055

153,598

170,534 Corporate and Other

7,987

8,729

6,776

23,071

6,115 Total net sales from external customers

$ 2,003,051

$ 2,209,228

$ 2,344,989

$ 2,018,003

$ 2,227,313





















Adjusted EBITDA



















North America Steel Group

$ 266,820

$ 336,843

$ 367,561

$ 274,240

$ 349,787 Europe Steel Group

38,942

(30,081)

5,837

11,469

61,248 Emerging Businesses Group

30,862

42,612

38,395

26,551

31,427 Corporate and Other

(30,987)

(38,171)

(37,715)

(15,573)

(39,726) Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 305,637

$ 311,203

$ 374,078

$ 296,687

$ 402,736

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended November 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data)

2023

2022 Net sales

$ 2,003,051

$ 2,227,313 Costs and operating expenses:







Cost of goods sold

1,604,068

1,719,414 Selling, general and administrative expenses

162,532

156,355 Interest expense

11,756

13,045 Net costs and operating expenses

1,778,356

1,888,814 Earnings before income taxes

224,695

338,499 Income taxes

48,422

76,725 Net earnings

$ 176,273

$ 261,774









Earnings per share:







Basic

$ 1.51

$ 2.23 Diluted

1.49

2.20









Cash dividends per share

$ 0.16

$ 0.16 Average basic shares outstanding

116,771,939

117,273,743 Average diluted shares outstanding

118,354,913

118,925,442

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share data)

November 30, 2023

August 31, 2023 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 704,603

$ 592,332 Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,408 and $4,135)

1,216,352

1,240,217 Inventories, net

1,028,686

1,035,582 Prepaid and other current assets

294,186

276,024 Total current assets

3,243,827

3,144,155 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,423,684

2,409,360 Intangible assets, net

252,299

259,161 Goodwill

382,688

385,821 Other noncurrent assets

392,671

440,597 Total assets

$ 6,695,169

$ 6,639,094 Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 343,831

$ 364,390 Accrued expenses and other payables

409,126

438,811 Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings

33,998

40,513 Total current liabilities

786,955

843,714 Deferred income taxes

317,518

306,801 Other noncurrent liabilities

240,247

253,181 Long-term debt

1,120,472

1,114,284 Total liabilities

2,465,192

2,517,980 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 200,000,000 shares;

issued 129,060,664 shares; outstanding 116,708,224 and 116,515,427 shares

1,290

1,290 Additional paid-in capital

377,533

394,672 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(24,738)

(3,778) Retained earnings

4,254,787

4,097,262 Less treasury stock, 12,352,440 and 12,545,237 shares at cost

(379,136)

(368,573) Stockholders' equity

4,229,736

4,120,873 Stockholders' equity attributable to non-controlling interests

241

241 Total stockholders' equity

4,229,977

4,121,114 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,695,169

$ 6,639,094

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended November 30, (in thousands)

2023

2022 Cash flows from (used by) operating activities:







Net earnings

$ 176,273

$ 261,774 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash flows from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

69,186

51,183 Deferred income taxes and other long-term taxes

21,343

16,744 Write-down of inventory

10,655

4,527 Stock-based compensation

8,059

16,675 Other

1,102

1,440 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions

(25,558)

20,027 Net cash flows from operating activities

261,060

372,370 Cash flows from (used by) investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(66,991)

(133,052) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-

(63,745) Other

518

1,247 Net cash flows used by investing activities

(66,473)

(195,550) Cash flows from (used by) financing activities:







Repayments of long-term debt

(9,276)

(154,631) Debt issuance costs

-

(1,800) Debt extinguishment costs

-

(69) Proceeds from accounts receivable facilities

9,421

49 Repayments under accounts receivable facilities

(17,471)

(25,914) Treasury stock acquired

(28,408)

(49,149) Tax withholdings related to share settlements, net of purchase plans

(19,535)

(23,513) Dividends

(18,748)

(18,787) Net cash flows used by financing activities

(84,017)

(273,814) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

819

5,139 Increase (decrease) in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents

111,389

(91,855) Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

595,717

679,243 Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 707,106

$ 587,388









Supplemental information:







Cash paid for income taxes

$ 1,398

$ 15,694 Cash paid for interest

10,888

22,201









Noncash activities:







Liabilities related to additions of property, plant and equipment

$ 17,828

$ 47,429









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 704,603

$ 582,069 Restricted cash

2,503

5,319 Total cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents

$ 707,106

$ 587,388

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure are provided below.

Adjusted EBITDA, core EBITDA, core EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted earnings per diluted share is defined as adjusted earnings on a diluted per share basis. Core EBITDA margin is defined as core EBITDA divided by net sales. Free cash flow is defined as net cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the most directly comparable measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. However, we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information to management, investors, analysts, creditors and other interested parties in our industry as they allow: (i) comparison of our earnings to those of our competitors; (ii) a supplemental measure of our underlying business operational performance; and (iii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate financial performance and set target benchmarks for annual and long-term cash incentive performance plans.

A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA and core EBITDA is provided below:





Three Months Ended (in thousands)

11/30/2023

8/31/2023

5/31/2023

2/28/2023

11/30/2022 Net earnings

$ 176,273

$ 184,166

$ 233,971

$ 179,849

$ 261,774 Interest expense

11,756

8,259

8,878

9,945

13,045 Income taxes

48,422

53,742

76,099

55,641

76,725 Depreciation and amortization

69,186

61,302

55,129

51,216

51,183 Asset impairments

-

3,734

1

36

9 Adjusted EBITDA

305,637

311,203

374,078

296,687

402,736 Non-cash equity compensation

8,059

16,529

10,376

16,949

16,675 Mill operational commissioning costs(1)

11,593

12,297

7,264

6,811

5,574 Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transaction

-

-

-

(17,659)

- Core EBITDA

$ 325,289

$ 340,029

$ 391,718

$ 302,788

$ 424,985





















Net sales

$ 2,003,051

$ 2,209,228

$ 2,344,989

$ 2,018,003

$ 2,227,313 Core EBITDA margin

16.2 %

15.4 %

16.7 %

15.0 %

19.1 % (1) Net of depreciation.





A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted earnings is provided below:





Three Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data)

11/30/2023

8/31/2023

5/31/2023

2/28/2023

11/30/2022 Net earnings

$ 176,273

$ 184,166

$ 233,971

$ 179,849

$ 261,774 Asset impairments

-

3,734

1

36

9 Mill operational commissioning costs

20,752

16,131

7,287

6,825

5,584 Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transaction

-

-

-

(17,659)

- Total adjustments (pre-tax)

$ 20,752

$ 19,865

$ 7,288

$ (10,798)

$ 5,593 Related tax effects on adjustments

(4,358)

(4,172)

(1,530)

2,268

(1,175) Adjusted earnings

$ 192,667

$ 199,859

$ 239,729

$ 171,319

$ 266,192 Net earnings per diluted share

$ 1.49

$ 1.56

$ 1.98

$ 1.51

$ 2.20 Adjusted earnings per diluted share

1.63

1.69

2.02

1.44

2.24

A reconciliation of net cash flows from operating activities to free cash flow is provided below:





Three Months Ended (in thousands)

11/30/2023 Net cash flows from operating activities

$ 261,060 Capital expenditures

(66,991) Free cash flow

$ 194,069

