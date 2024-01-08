American Resources Corporation's ReElement Technologies Announces January Slate of Conferences

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / American Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading provider of high performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, will be attending the following conferences in January where they will be presenting, leading discussions or meeting with customers and industry partners.

Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2024 : January 9, 2024 - January 12, 2024

Location: Las Vegas (Las Vegas Convention Center and Venetian Expo)

CES® is the most powerful tech event in the world - the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where brands get business done, meet new partners and where the industry's sharpest minds take the stage to unveil their latest releases and boldest breakthroughs. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES is the only trade show that showcases the entire tech landscape at one event.

https://www.ces.tech/

Chris Moorman, Chief Commercial Officer of ReElement Technologies will be attending; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via linkedin by clicking HERE.

Shane Tragethon, Vice President of International Strategy of ReElement Technologies will be attending; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via linkedin by clicking HERE.

Mine to Magnet Workshop : January 16, 2024 - January 17, 2024

Location: Lockheed Martin Center for Leadership Excellence

This day and a half workshop will gather stakeholders from across the supply chain and U.S. Government to discuss challenges and opportunities in this critical supply chain. A partnership between Government and companies within the Defense Industrial Base is required to accomplish changes in REE supply chains.

https://www.ndia.org/events/2024/1/16/mine-to-magnet

Mark LaVerghetta, Co-founder and Director of ReElement Technologies, will be attending and presenting; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via linkedin by clicking HERE.

Mark Senti, AML - CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder of Advanced Magnetic Labs Inc. will be attending and presenting; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via linkedin by clicking HERE.

LCA, Recycling, Circular Design & Sustainable Sourcing for EV Batteries & Carbon Neutral Vehicles USA Congress 2024 : January 23, 2024 - January 25, 2024

Location: Detroit, MI

This conference explores how the entire lifecycle of a vehicle, from the sourcing of raw materials to the repurposing of components, plays a pivotal role in determining its environmental footprint. Ensuring a closed-loop system where components are not merely discarded, but are reused, repurposed, or recycled is pivotal to reducing waste and conserving valuable resources. However, achieving this seamless cycle comes with significant challenges: supply chain complexities, technological advancements required for efficient disassembly, and the economic implications of transitioning from traditional to circular processes. Some might want to throw limitless quantities of money at the problem, but how do you do this in a way that ensures your company remains profitable? Find out at the 2024 Recycling, Circular Design & Sustainable Sourcing for EV Batteries & Carbon Neutral Vehicles USA Congress.

Ben Wrightsman, President of ReElement Technologies will be attending and presenting; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via linkedin by clicking HERE.

Chris Moorman, Chief Commercial Officer of ReElement Technologies will be attending; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via linkedin by clicking HERE.

About ReElement Technologies LLC

ReElement Technologies LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and processed while focusing on the recycling of end-of-life products such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a low-cost and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Capture-Process-Purify" process chain in conjunction with its licensed intellectual property including 16 patents and technologies and sponsored research partnerships with three leading universities to support the domestic supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery metals. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

arec@jtcir.com

RedChip Companies Inc.

Robert Foley

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Info@redchip.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

Vice President of Corporate Finance and Communications

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com