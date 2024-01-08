

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound recovered against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The pound recovered to 1.2720 against the greenback and 184.00 against the yen, from an early low of 1.2673 and 4-day low of 183.02, respectively.



The pound recovered against the euro and the franc and was trading at 0.8612 and 1.0808, respectively. This may be compared to its previous session's high of 0.8594 against the euro and nearly a 2-week high of 1.0824 against the franc.



The pound is poised to find resistance around 1.30 against the greenback, 188.00 against the yen, 0.84 against the euro and 1.135 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX