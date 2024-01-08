New appointment reinforces DigitalBridge's commitment to building a global, best-in-class team in digital infrastructure

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) ("DigitalBridge") today announced it has hired Ersin Yorulmaz as Managing Director, Co-Head of European Capital Formation, effective immediately. Yorulmaz's appointment further solidifies DigitalBridge's already strong commitment to the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), with the firm's existing regional client base and portfolio of investments across all segments of digital infrastructure. He assumes the role alongside Alice Franks, who was appointed Head of European Capital Formation in February 2023.

Yorulmaz brings over 10 years of experience in capital formation, along with deep expertise in the DACH market. He was previously at BlackRock where he served as Country Lead of Alternatives Distribution for Germany, Austria Eastern Europe (EEGA), leading capital raising efforts across private markets. In this role, Yorulmaz forged deep relationships with LPs in the region, expanding BlackRock's client base with a focus on institutional clients across pension funds, insurers, savings banks, foundations, as well as the private wealth segment. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2015, Yorulmaz was an Investment Solutions Consultant at Julius Baer. Yorulmaz is a CFA charterholder.

"We are delighted to welcome Ersin at such an exciting time for DigitalBridge in the DACH region," said Kevin Smithen, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer at DigitalBridge. "Ersin will be based in Zurich and brings tremendous regional expertise along with extensive fundraising experience that will greatly benefit our growing DACH LP-base and portfolio of investments in the region."

"I am thrilled to be part of DigitalBridge's next phase of growth, and proud to be joining a pioneering organization committed to unlocking the vast potential of digital infrastructure," said Ersin Yorulmaz. "In an era that will increasingly be defined by groundbreaking technologies and generative AI, the significance of robust digital infrastructure cannot be overstated. I am excited to collaborate with the leaders at DigitalBridge, in Europe and globally, as we work towards a future where technology empowers and transforms societies."

Yorulmaz's appointment further cements the company's presence in the DACH region and across Europe more broadly. In 2022, DigitalBridge led the acquisition of a majority stake in GD Towers, Germany's largest tower company, in a transaction valued at $17.5 billion.

About DigitalBridge Group, Inc.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages $75 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg and Singapore. For more information, visit https://www.digitalbridge.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that might cause such a difference include the impacts of technological developments and generative AI on the demand for digital infrastructure and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in DigitalBridge's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023, and its other reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements reflect DigitalBridge's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. DigitalBridge cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. DigitalBridge is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and DigitalBridge does not intend to do so.

