Simpay Named to 2023 List of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For

National Association for Business Resources Names 2023 List of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / The National Association for Business Resources has released the Winter 2023 Best and Brightest Companies To Work For in the Nation. Simpay is once again on the list. (See list of honorees.)

Best & Brightest Award Winner

Simpay employees are thrilled to receive the Best and Brightest Companies to work for 2023 award

The 2023 National winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For winners are not ranked.

The Best and Brightest Companies To Work For in the Nation offers different timelines of applications throughout the year: spring, summer, fall, and winter. This scoring round of Best and Brightest National winners honored 71 winning organizations from across the country out of 500 nominations. So far this year the Best and Brightest program has honored 480 winners out of 3,400 nominations.

With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) have identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

"Those companies that made the list of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® as well as those companies that continue to make the list are truly remarkable. Given today's need for talent, retention of talent, and the further issues related to the pandemic, these companies have proven they are superior to market conditions. They are elite thinkers, and this honor demonstrates their commitment to excellence," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

Simpay co-founder and CEO, Lazaros Kalemis commented, "The NABR is an outstanding organization and we're extremely proud of this accolade. What makes it really special is that it's based on feedback from our employees. Our core values lead and guide everything we do, and being named to this list again, shows that our culture is strong, and our team members are highly valued."

All 2023 companies that will be selected to be recognized nationally as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® will be featured in the online edition of Corp! Magazine and in the Wall Street Journal.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

About Simpay

Simpay is a Trevose, PA-based Fintech company, providing Human Capital Management services, commercial insurance coverage, integrated payment acceptance, and growth tools for businesses across North America. Visit simpay.net to learn more.

Contact Information

Gary Breeds

Vice President of Marketing

marketing@simpay.net

8662532227

SOURCE: Simpay

View the original press release on newswire.com.