CocoBaba by Emma Heming Willis Partners With the Beverly Hills Hotel Spa for an Exclusive Prenatal Pampering Experience

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / CocoBaba by Emma Heming Willis, known for natural and luxurious coconut-based body care products made thoughtfully with expecting and new mothers in mind, is excited to announce its collaboration with the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel to offer an exclusive prenatal massage experience. This partnership aims to provide expectant mothers with a relaxing treatment while using CocoBaba's body products to help treat and soothe their bodies.

The Pre-natal Massage x CocoBaba is a specially curated 60-minute massage that caters to the unique needs of pregnant women. Expert therapists at The Beverly Hills Hotel Spa employ special positioning and cushions to ensure utmost comfort during the session. The use of CocoBaba's Coconut Body Mousse and Coconut Body Scrub, both crafted from the finest natural ingredients, not only enhances the massage experience but also aids in the prevention of stretch marks on the body.

"It is a dream come true for CocoBaba to be doing a collaboration with The Beverly Hills Hotel Spa," said Emma Heming Willis, the founder of CocoBaba. "It is such an iconic destination, and I am beyond thrilled to have CocoBaba products included in their Pre-natal Massage X CocoBaba for mommas-to-be. At CocoBaba we love to celebrate women's bodies, and now you can celebrate yours at The Beverly Hills Hotel Spa."

"Our spa team is excited to introduce CocoBaba into our prenatal massages, designed to pamper expectant mothers beyond their first trimester. Emma's delightful product line helps prevent stretch marks and infuses a pleasant coconut scent, enhancing the massage experience. Pregnant guests truly appreciate these massages, and the Coconut Body Oil provides the perfect hydration and smooth glide," said lead massage therapist, Shannon Kelly.

This exclusive pre-natal massage experience is priced at $275 for 60 minutes and is suitable for women who have completed their first trimester. In addition to the massage, tired feet are pampered with CocoBaba's Coconut Oil Scrub. This relaxing package is the perfect treatment for locals and babymooners alike, leaving expecting mothers feeling refreshed, revitalized, and ready to take on the rest of their pregnancy.

